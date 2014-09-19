Scotland Decides That It Doesn’t Like The Idea Of Independence After All

If you hadn’t already heard, Scotland voted against independence. BBC News is reporting that the “No” side has achieved a victory with 1,914,187 votes opposed by 1,539,920 on the losing “Yes” side. England and other countries can sleep easier tonight knowing that they can still easily get their hands on all that fine whisky without hassle. Also if they didn’t play Status Quo at these rallies, my feeble mind is disappointed. From BBC News:
Scotland’s First Minister, Alex Salmond, has said he accepts his defeat.
He said: “It is important to say that our referendum was an agreed and consented process and Scotland has by a majority decided not at this stage to become an independent country.
“I accept that verdict of the people and I call on all of Scotland to follow suit in accepting the democratic verdict of the people of Scotland.”
If you need an easier look at how the vote went, compare the top picture with the one below. The Union Jack isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, neither is The Queen or that damn funny money. Groundskeeper Willie is probably pissed.
I had an ear on the ground over, a spy some might say, taking a look around at the polls and reporting back what was happening. It was this man that my friend singled out to sway the tide of victory for the “no” side. And you can’t deny there’s a power presence, I mean look at those socks:
Well, as a scottish guy I can say we really shat the bed with this one….
I’d like to think England should get to have a vote as to whether they even want you to stick around or not, at this point.
One day, a region in a Western democracy (Quebec, Catalonia, Flanders, the Basques, etc) is going to vote to break away, and I don’t think people will realize what a big deal that is until it actually happens.
So put that in your geopolitical pipe and smoke it, I guess.
Quebec is constantly trying to split.
Quebec had their shot and blew it. Not going to happen.
This is just like the Texas separatists. Not only is it not going to happen, but Texas surrendered any option of doing so after Reconstruction. A few loud crazies. Like the Tea Party.
Bummer. Though, I hope this inspires other secession movements around the world to keep pushing forward.
**cough**TEXAS**cough**
Yay! We’re not getting a divorce, our 2 children Wales and Northern Ireland better be happy about these news.
Perhaps we are not divorcing, but we’re gonna have to set out some new ground rules so mummy, and also large parts of daddy don’t get angry
Yeah, you can sleep in the guest room down in Eastbourne, we keep the mansion and all the property until you learn not to divorce from us ever again.
Next up: Catalunya.
Recent polls suggest about 70% of Catalans are in favor of indepence ( or a federation within the Kingdom of Spain). The Catalan govenment plans to hold a referendum on November 9th; the Spanish government already declared it illegal and stated, if held, it would not respect it’s outcome, but it’s really just a matter of time.
“Ye win this one, laddies.”
Not worth the risk? About 238 years ago, some folks thought it was worth the risk. And ya know what happened? America happened. That’s what happened. America.
Enjoy not being America, Scotland.
“And now, in accordance with our laws and beliefs, First Minister Alex Salmond shall keep his appointment with the Wicker Man.”
What did all of this really mean, though? Is the queen lording over Scotland with an iron fist, or is this more like a Quebec, “ugh we’re sick of being in Canada” thing?
Everything I know about Scottish independence I learned from John Oliver.
Nothing really, Scotland wanted to be selfish but then they decided that if England has David Cameron then everyone has him because fuck you we’re not drowning by our lonesome, everyone’s drowning.
I was having a hard time figuring out how the logistics of the whole thing would work. I assume there must be a significant number of Scottish personnel in the British military, how would they replace them all so quickly? I also assume that there are British military bases and equipment in Scotland, would they retain possession of those, arrange some sort of payment plan, or just hand them over to their new neighbor?
What if you lived in Scotland, but wanted to retain your citizenship in the UK? Would you effectively become a foreigner in your own country? Or would everyone be allowed dual citizenship?
You would get Scottish nationality if you are Scottish-born or if you’re living in Scotland. If you already have citizenship of another nation other than the UK, you’d be able to opt-out on Scottish citizenship. They didn’t really give an answer on the question if you were able to have both UK and Scottish citizenship, they just said it was “likely”.
Scotland would have to create its own defense force. Scottish personnel would be extracted for the Britsh armed forces (I have no idea how they’d fill the gap). As it’s likely they would seek entrance to NATO, Scotland could do with a reasonably small defense force, comparable to other small European countries. It could likely use the UK-bases located on Scottish soil (which they’d probably have to compensate the UK for). Another option seemed to be the American model, i.e. having UK bases in Scotland.
There were quite a lot of issues which were pretty unclear, too unclear IMHO, but they would have at least a year-and-a-half to sort it out. But I think the Camp Yes would have had a better chance at succeeding if they had more clear answers to questions like this.
The whole thing seemed like a joke to me. The Yes camp still wanted the retain the Pound and the UK monarch. That doesn’t seem like independence. I’m no financial whiz, so correct me if I’m wrong on this next point: it looked like an independent Scotland would basically blackmail England on their currency. If England refused to let them share the Pound, it would lose a lot of value. On the other hand, currency’s value has more than a little to do with a nation’s economy. England wouldn’t have any control over how Scotland’s economy would be run which is pretty problematic when Scotland’s choices could severely effect the shared coin.
On the military angle, England stated that independent Scotland wouldn’t get British Army units. But people on the Yes side were suggesting that Scotland should get a certain amount of the UK’s ships (based on the percentage of Scottish taxes that go to the military) while also closing the Royal Navy’s submarine bases. That would cost the UK billions and severely damage their security policies. Talk about getting your money for nothing and your hens for free.
The Yes camp wanted it all their own way, freedom to make political choices without England or the rest of the UK having any say. But they didn’t want to pay the costs, which usually entails major financial shocks and decades of debt and poverty as a new country struggles to establish a strong national economy, currency, military, diplomatic relations, etc.
You know, this is a pretty big crushing defeat for something they said was like “50/50” just two days ago. It’s like they were using Republican polling numbers from 2008.
I thought it was interesting that Rupert Murdoch popped up to show his support for the No side.
I have to wonder just how independence would have benefited the average citizen to have someone like him (who makes his trade keeping the general population subjugated to big business) take such an interest in Scotland staying exactly where it is.