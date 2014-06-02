Allow Scout Willis To Explain Why She Walked Around NYC Topless

Last week, the Return of Bruno’s daughter, Scout Willis, took off her shirt and walked around New York City to #FreeTheNipple. Her point was, if being topless in public is legal, why was Instagram being her breast-baring photos? She further explained her well-reasoned argument in a post for xoJane.

I am not trying to argue for mandatory toplessness, or even bralessness. What I am arguing for is a woman’s right to choose how she represents her body — and to make that choice based on personal desire and not a fear of how people will react to her or how society will judge her. No woman should be made to feel ashamed of her body.

I never claimed to believe that my actions of the past 48 hours would solve anything — far from it. But what they did achieve was to provoke conversations about gender equality and body positivity that are both necessary and sorely lacking. I am humbled to be part of any action that’s helped push the discussion of women’s rights into the spotlight. Which is where I believe it should remain, focused on what’s really important and most certainly not on me as an individual. (Via)

This is the most a Willis has cared about nipples since Color of Night.

Via xoJane

TAGSNEW YORK CITYSCOUT WILLISTOPLESS WOMEN

