Allow Scout Willis To Explain Why She Walked Around NYC Topless

Last week, the Return of Bruno’s daughter, Scout Willis, took off her shirt and walked around New York City to #FreeTheNipple. Her point was, if being topless in public is legal, why was Instagram being her breast-baring photos? She further explained her well-reasoned argument in a post for xoJane.
I am not trying to argue for mandatory toplessness, or even bralessness. What I am arguing for is a woman’s right to choose how she represents her body — and to make that choice based on personal desire and not a fear of how people will react to her or how society will judge her. No woman should be made to feel ashamed of her body.
I never claimed to believe that my actions of the past 48 hours would solve anything — far from it. But what they did achieve was to provoke conversations about gender equality and body positivity that are both necessary and sorely lacking. I am humbled to be part of any action that’s helped push the discussion of women’s rights into the spotlight. Which is where I believe it should remain, focused on what’s really important and most certainly not on me as an individual. (Via)
This is the most a Willis has cared about nipples since Color of Night.
If you have to explain it then you’re doing it wrong. Plus people don’t care because you’re (insert stupid name here) Willis.
I fail to understand why anyone cares what Instagram permits or blocks, because it is Instagram, and I am old.
#getoffmylawn #youdamnkids
“Her point was, if being topless in public is legal, why was Instagram being her breast-baring photos?” I know people like to make Instagram all arty and stuff but this is too avant garde for me.
I’m all for ladies showing their boobies in public.
“Her point was, if being topless in public is legal, why was Instagram [banning] her breast-baring photos?”
See, right there is the problem with her argument. In most places, being topless in public is very much NOT legal, it’s indecent exposure. Allowing free reign of women to post topless photos of themselves on Instagram would likely necessitate them making the service Adults Only, which cuts down their customer base considerably. Not allowing nudity on Instagram is a business decision, one which they are well within their rights to make. If you don’t like it, don’t fuckin use it.