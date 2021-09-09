Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer—‘memba him?!—is still finding things to whine about on a regular basis as the host of Newsmax’s Spicer & Co. On Wednesday, that meant going off on an epically hilarious rant about his right to serve on the board of the Naval Academy—an appointment Donald Trump made in his final months in office, and which the Biden administration is now requesting he resign from or be fired.

Spicer teased his topic du jour earlier in the day on Twitter, where he posted the letter he had received requesting his resignation, and took the opportunity to both take a jab at Joe Biden’s handling of Afghanistan and promoting his talk show, which people are only now just realizing exists.

Instead of focusing on the stranded Americans left in #Afghanistan, President Biden is trying to terminate the Trump appointees to the Naval Academy, West Point and Air Force Academy. My response tonight on #SpicerandCo at 6pm on @newsmax pic.twitter.com/p1SpyipvIm — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 8, 2021

In addition to kicking off his show with the news of his impending termination, Spicer actually dubbed it “Breaking News.”

“We’ve got some breaking news tonight: All Trump appointees, including myself, have been kicked off the boards of the United States Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and West Point in an unprecedented move by the Biden administration. I’m announcing tonight, for the first time, that I will not be submitting my resignation. And I will be joining a lawsuit to fight this.”

Unless doing the foxtrot on Dancing With the Stars qualifies one to serve on the board of one of the country’s esteemed military academies, it doesn’t seem like Spicer has much of a leg to stand on here. Still, after sharing the email and letter he received requesting that he be a good boy and do what the president says, Spicer pretty much screamed “IT’S NOT FAIR!”

“Remember back during the inauguration, when President Biden said, ‘I’m going to be the president for all people. Trump voters and everyone else? Yeah, where’d that go? Pretty… got the window pretty much… huh?”

No really, that last sentence is actually what a very flustered Spicer said. He then got into the “At a time” stuff…