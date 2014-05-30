Seth MacFarlane might be the reigning king of crude comedy, but his original dream was to work on wholesome Disney flicks. More on that further down, but first, let’s start at the beginning and go over a few interesting details from the Family Guy and American Dad creator’s life and career. And I promise — no Conway Twitty cutaway gags.
The thing about Seth is he’s actually a very intelligent, talented person with a lot of sophisticated tastes (see Cosmos, classical music, his love of theatre and even most of his interviews if you watch them) and he can do higher-brow comedy when he wants to. BUT, the money is in poop jokes, so he makes poop jokes.
Crazy about the 9/11 flight though
Agreed. I kind of like him as a person more than an entertainer.
totally agree. and its not even family guy persay, the first couple season of that were pretty good. after awhile it just got pretty stale and crappy, but luckily for hm A LOT of people like that, and he got to cash in. and then keep cashing in with more crap like the cleveland show, and ted. im just super glad he got fox to put cosmos on, that was an amazing feat (and one that cancles out most of his less than good work)
I knew he was in cahoots with the alien space jews on 9/11. “Missed” his flight, suuuuuuuure. Alex Jones for President of the United States of Americanexico! #FALSEFLAG
Unless you’ve been in a cave for a decade, EVERYBODY knows he missed his 9/11 flight. It’s always brought up with talking about Seth.
I have not been in a cave once in my life and I had no idea he was supposed to die on 9/11.
WHERE IS YOUR GOD NOW?
Under the rock you’ve been living under.
I didn’t know. And it makes me sad. We were sooo close. :(
I’ve always suspected he wanted a hit cartoon show so he’d have maximum opportunity to sing showtunes and Sinatra standards.
He gets a lot of criticism, but was I not entertained? Was I not entertained?!
I was entertained, and I’ve enjoyed a lot of his work.
Rowles’d, no, wait, Stice’d?
I’m surprised you refer to it as a sentence. It’s more a collection of words in no discernible order.
I haven’t watched it in a while, but the first few seasons of Family Guy was the funniest thing out to an 18 year old, latch key stoner. Yes, he borrows material quite often, but that’s not uncommon ground. He’s made me laugh…..
Family Guy is pretty funny when you are stoned. They would throw up roughly 100 jokes per episode and maybe one of those would be funny. But it would be really funny. I remember nearly choking to death from laughing about the girl with the inside out anus named Blossom.
@John Dizzle that was one of the problems with the later season though in my opinion, even as a person who was often high watching. he would just throw out 100 jokes an episode and hope at least one stuck to the wall. any semblance of a plot was meaningless, there was hardly any continuity, and 99 bad jokes (especially terrible 30sec cut aways to meaningless crap) dont outweigh 1 good zinger. at least thats how i feel, i know a lot of people who enjoy that kinda crap, but id rather watch futurama or south park (or rick and morty when i want a bit more absurdity).
one of the biggest thing that sticks in my craw is the fact they get like 6 months to develop their 15-20 episodes (no idea how many are in a season anymore tbh) and still just have the 100 jokes an episode mentality, or crappy “story lines” like brian dying. whereas south park makes hilarious episodes in 6 days, with coherent stories and make u actually care about the characters vs looking for cheap laughs and cutting away to worthless clips
Mongo Straight.
He has also played a crewman on Star Trek: Enterprise. Definitely did a double take.
He even had a line or two in one the episodes I saw. Neat stuff.
The 9/11 fact was meant to troll us right? Out of national tragedy we could have been spared the resurgence of Family Guy. But alas not meant to be. Good for him and his family bad for us.
aj your a Douchebag! Have a wonderful day ass hole!
Why do they never bother to figure out how replies work?
He has so many good shows and movies, and so many bad. I don’t know what to think. At least he seems like an alright dude. I’ll be catching a million ways to die as soon as its streaming or DVD.
Playing it fast and loose with the word fascinating in the header, aren’t you?
Can we just get a list of all the chicks he’s banged?
Was there really anyone who didn’t know the 9/11 story?
Wait, there were people who didn’t know the 9/11 story?