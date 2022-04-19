Tucker Carlson has said some strange and disturbing things in his lifetime, especially since rebranding as Fox News’ kookiest host. But his latest may be weirder than his conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Over the weekend, he aired a preview of his Fox Nation documentary series Tucker Carlson Originals. It was something else. First, social media glommed onto its hysterically homoerotic montage. Then they noticed he was shilling something he called “testicle tanning.”

On Monday, Seth Meyers got in on the action. On Late Night, he used the latest segment of “A Closer Look” to see what crazy things Republicans have said and done of late. He mocked Donald Trump for still ranting against windmills. He torched Senator Mike Lee for being involved with the plot to overturn the 2020 election. But nothing was more ridiculous than a segment about Tucker’s forthcoming documentary The End of Men, in which he makes a bold pitch for heating one’s nuts.

Meyers seized upon a part in the preview in which Carlson suggested that “half” of his viewers would think the idea of men treating their privates to red-light therapy. “I’m going to go out on a limb and say that if you’re tuning in to watch a Tucker Carlson special on Fox’s streaming service titled The End of Men, you might be down to clown with just about anything.”

He also showed another clip from the preview, in which Carlson tried this suggestion out on Trumpist rap-rocker Kid Rock, and only succeeding in weirding him out. “I don’t know what the hell’s going on in this world,” a baffled Kid Rock responded. “I don’t even know if I understood that question.”

“When you’ve lost Kid Rock…” Meyers cracked.

The late night host also called into question why so many Republicans keep seizing upon patently absurd ideas. “Also, even if there was some sort of massive global testosterone crisis, is it already time to start tanning your balls?!” Meyers asked. “Nothing is crazier than a conservative’s second idea. ‘I don’t trust vaccines, but I’ll eat some horse paste.’ Are there ever solutions somewhere between Plan A and the craziest shit you’ve ever heard?”

You can watch Meyers’ segment in the video above.

