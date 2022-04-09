There aren’t a lot of openly pro-Trump celebrities. The former president’s inauguration did not feature big names, though a pre-inauguration celebration did manage to score Toby Keith and Three Doors Down. For some reason rap rocker Kid Rock was not on that list, but he’s certainly made up for that since. He’s come out against masks and dropped homophobic slurs at his shows. He even claims Trump tapped him for advice on North Korea. Now he’s even bringing him to his shows, sort of.

As per Rolling Stone, Rock has been opening his shows with a pre-taped video message from the big boy himself. And it’s pretty awkward.

Donald Trump sent a video message to people at Kid Rock’s concert last night. pic.twitter.com/hFb2SBIKhr — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 9, 2022

““Hello, everyone. I love you all,” Trump says to the crowd. “I know you’re having a great time at the Kid Rock concert tonight. Quite frankly, he’s amazing. All of you in attendance are truly the backbone of our great country. Hard-working, God-fearing rock-and-roll patriots.”

Trump also casually informed the crowd of something they might not have known: Kid Rock’s name is Bob (and he’s also just okay at golf). “Bob is truly one of the greatest entertainers of our time,” Trump says. “Not the best golfer by any means, his golf game could use a little work, but a great, great entertainer, and that’s why you’re there. Let’s all continue to love one another, fight for our God-given freedoms, and most of all, let’s make America rock again.”

Granted, if you’re going to see Kid Rock in 2022, you probably wouldn’t be too surprised to see a former president who now lives in resorts. Still, there’s probably no one less rock ‘n’ roll than the guy who loves dancing to “Y.M.C.A.”

(Via Rolling Stone)