Seth Rogen Responded To A Columnist Who Implied He Caused Elliot Rodger’s Shooting Spree

It’s like the old expression goes, if he ain’t gay, blame Seth Rogen. Ann Hornaday is the film critic for the Washington Post, and on Sunday, she wrote an op-ed calling out Hollywood’s casual and often-gross sexism. Which, OK! No one’s going to argue that there’s something wrong with Adam Sandler casting Selma Hayek as his wife in Grown Ups 3: Adulturds. But that’s not the only point Hornaday’s tried to make — she also drew a direct connection between the “vigilantism and sexual wish-fulfillment” of the Seth Rogen-starring Neighbors and other Judd Apatow-esque comedies and what happened in Santa Barbara, California Friday night.
How many students watch outsized frat-boy fantasies like Neighbors and feel, as Rodger did, unjustly shut out of college life that should be full of “sex and fun and pleasure”? How many men, raised on a steady diet of Judd Apatow comedies in which the shlubby arrested adolescent always gets the girl, find that those happy endings constantly elude them and conclude, “It’s not fair”?
To which Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow responded:
Later in her op-ed, Hornaday wrote:
Even if 51 percent of our movies were made by women, Elliot Rodger still would have been seriously ill. But it’s worth examining who gets to be represented on screen, and how. It makes sense to ask, as cartoonist Alison Bechdel does in her eponymous Bechdel Test, whether a movie features (1) at least two named female characters who (2) talk to each other about (3) something besides a man. And it bears taking a hard look at whether we’re doing more subtle damage to our psyches and society by so drastically limiting our collective imagination. As Rodger himself made so grievously clear, we’re only as strong as the stories we tell ourselves. (Via)
She also quotes a study from San Diego State University stating that only 16% of directors, writers, producers, cinematographers, and editors working on the top 250 movies of 2013 were female. That’s seriously f*cked up, but so is the suggestion that Rogen and Apatow somehow, no matter how indirectly, played a part in Rodger’s killing spree. It’s reminiscent of blaming video games or that RAPPITY MUSIC for Columbine and other tragedies — connections can be made, but that doesn’t mean they should. It ultimately, and to horrible generalize things, comes down to whatever else is going on inside the killer’s head. You can be a lonely, angry guy who enjoys Neighbors and isn’t a monster, so long as you possess the awareness to know the difference between right and wrong, fact and fiction.
Hornaday’s article makes some very good points about the lack of female filmmakers, but “if our cinematic grammar is one of violence, sexual conquest, and macho swagger…no one should be surprised when those impulses take luridly literal form in the culture at large” oversimplifies much bigger problems involving mental illness.
This is a really poorly reasoned and written. What are the “bigger problems involving mental illness”? What an irresponsible and lazy way to end an article.
Ah, yes, this is “irresponsible.” A “film critic” providing psychological analysis of a murderer from a youtube video, with no relevant qualifications, while projecting her own established beliefs, on a site that implies credibility: that’s fucking integrity right there.
A big problem might be the fact that this country severely lacks the tools/facilities/staff to address and help mentally unstable individuals. More often than not these people end up in prison and they damn sure aren’t going to get the help they need there.
@nono – how about a lack of recognition and treatment – or general social stigma. Are you related to that cuntfaced drivel spewing, incompetent Hornaday? I guess you think comedies cause shooting sprees. Good luck getting through life without a functioning brain cell.
I have no idea why only one article that I read about this guy had the facts. His father told the press that his son had Asperger Syndrome, which explains his obsession over relationships, and was on pills for other mental illnesses. That was his problem. Why can’t some people, mainly the media, accept the fact that some individuals have mental problems? Oh Yeah. Because the media no longer works on fact and contrives ideas purely based on speculation.
Besides if any movie made him do what he did, it was The Hunger Games.
@Nono Well, to start with, the largest mental health facility in America is at… Riker’s Island.
Man, if only the psycho at question here had written a 141-page manifesto explaining in detail the fucked-up thought process behind his actions.
But without such a hypothetical manifesto, I guess we have no choice but to let the pundits speculate wildly.
Yes, but how does that help Ann Hornaday’s career?
I’m sure that much of that manifesto must be supportive of her hypothesis about the effect of these films, or at least mention that he watches them. Wait, no… it doesn’t. huh.
I know right? I wish there was a way to correct this current National Enquirer style of news reporting.
But then again, that would entail reading and I’m fairly certain 65% of the media anchors currently cannot read.
147 pages. Don’t sell such a hypothetical manifesto short.
Hypothetically.
Frankly, if we are going to speculate wildly and blame someone in Hollywood, can’t we at least direct the ire towards more necessary targets? Like George Lucas or Michael Bay?
Watching Seth Rogen movies only make me want to kill myself, not others.
Meanwhile, Laremy wrote an entire fucking book about the lack of diversity (identity and intellectual) in Hollywood, but no one seems to be in a rush to talk to him about this because it’s a nonsequitur of made-up bullshit.
And feminists wonder why no one takes them seriously.
No. She’s not a feminist. A feminist by definition is just a person that believes a woman is equal to a man. This woman is using a tragedy and name dropping celebrities to get attention that she otherwise never would have.
And sexist like you wonder why women run on the opposite side of the road when they see you.
No JAJenks, a feminist is a misandrist. That’s the current day Feminist.
Feminists come in all different kinds, guys. Some of them are assholes, most aren’t. Just like women in general, or men, or any group of human beings you can name. The simple definition of the term is “A person who wants to make women’s lives better,” and the particulars of how they want to go about that vary from person to person.
Way to murder the cause, sister.
The media has to blame something, because the sad truth is, Progressivism is what killed those people, and Progressivism is the bread and butter of the media.
First, that boy felt entitled to something. This is the root of Progressivism; the idea that people are entitled to luxuries, be it cell phones, medicine, jobs, etc just for being alive. This boy felt entitled to women despite being or doing nothing to deserve even one. Pure Progressive thought.
Second, he envied those that had women. The core of Progressive thought requires an enemy to hate and blame, and that enemy is “The Rich.” And that’s who Elliot hated. Everyone who had more women than him was “rich” and he was “poor,” therefore he hated them and blamed them for his poverty, never once blaming his horrible self for his status in life.
Third, he had to make them suffer. This is the action of Progressivism. Nobody ever got rich from welfare. Not one person was ever enhanced by being told to hate or envy. But others have to be punished for their success, because in the twisted mind of a Progressive, it can only come at the expense of the poor. And so this boy saw himself as a victim of these people rich with women, and since he couldn’t have what he wanted, he decided to take it away from those who had it.
Blame Seth, media talking heads, because you can’t blame yourself and your love of “Progressivism.”
Aw, you seem fun.
This argument is practically a Madlib of the argument against your buddy Seth.
“Media talking heads?” ONE person wrote one article about Seth Rogen, it’s hardly the entire media. Secondly, the guy obviously had severe mental problems and probably an undiagnosed and untreated personality disorder. So what the hell does that have to do with politics?
This was one of the few websites where I could safely break my reading-the-comments rule. Normally my rule is: don’t go below the article, don’t read the comments, nothing but crazy and non-sensical anger down there, don’t do it, don’t do it, still scrolling, nooooo!, awwwwwww crap now I’m angry and fearful of society’s future, and have nothing to show for it.
Thankfully, the crazies (and their peculiar capitalization techniques) have found this website. Market equilibrium.
You could have just said “libruls did it”. Everyone’s so long-winded on the Internet these days.
TL; DR version: THANKS OBAMA
My favorite part is where he classifies medicine as a luxury. That is some high grade fuckhead right there.
So wanting to be loved is a “luxury”(like medicine!)? And one that only progressives desire? Man, your mother must have done a number on you for you to view love us a luxury.
Guys, you’re missing the OP’s point, which is, “I am a moron who thinks Bill O’Reilly and Rush Limbaugh are on to something herp a derp.”
What this comment pre-supposes is that maybe this kid wasn’t part of the rich elite? I guess. I dunno maybe our buddy Andrew forgot to notice that this kid was doing a lot of his self-pitying behind the wheel of a beemer that he certainly earned for himself…
Fuck, I hate this so much.
This is a culmination of a Rust Cohle monologue with a Forrest Gump level of intelligence
@A.A.Bieler
First. Him thinking he had a right to women was probably born from that ridiculously old fart entitlement belief that women are here to serve men hand and foot, that women should not dress how they feel because some guy may rape them, that if a woman starts acting up you just have her committed. You know, good wholesome old school right-wing mentality stuff where women are viewed as property, objects to posses, not people to know.
Second. You just have never bothered to read how the rich exploit people around the world so their stock can go up .25%. like when Exxon got permission from the Nigerian government to wipe out villages so they could survey for oil, or like when Union Carbide poisoned thousands of Indians by not properly inspecting factory conditions – less profitable. The rich kill tens of thousands of poor every year by cutting safety corners, paying off third world country governments to turn away and selling us food designed to make us more dependent on their goods – ever wonder why the same companies who make candy make baby formula? It is the rich who hate the poor for getting in their way and living on land that belongs to the rich, for resources.
Third. You will continue to see acts like these the more the gap between rich and poor widens, not because of jealousy or envy but because everywhere they look, advertising tells them they should have the cool TV, game system or phone. That if you don’t chew Wrigley’s gum, you can’t get lucky with twins, or if you have acne, nobody is going to have sex with you, or you better beg your parents to buy you a certain toy (they even research what colors on screen will lock in kids eyes. Maybe you have seen that SAAB commercial “I used to look at my neighbor’s car, now they will be looking at mine” – again, big business drives people to be jealous and compete with their neighbors and see women as objects (‘Double you pleasure, double your fun, with Doublemint Gum’ – we know what they are really trying to sell viewers, sex.)
Fourth. Shut your uneducated, no research, listen to all the talking heads mouth. Stop talking about crap you have no clue or knowledge on. You make yourself look like an idiot who just parrots what he hears from a select few radio personalities (I did not call you an idiot. I said it makes you look like one). Try reading a book tat did not come from some Glen Beck or Rush L. personality. You may start actually getting it.
@Ace That is great…
People like this nutjob have been doing stuff like this for a while….there is nothing progressive about it.
@phuzion Whatever you ‘get’ I don’t want.
@Mr. Pepe Silvia
Don’t worry, you are in no danger of educating yourself. You’re safe.
@phuzion
Yeah it’s the double mint twins gum commercial and the people that make both candy and baby food (dun dun dun haha) and not that he’s fucking wacko.
Hopefully like myself you have no firearms either.
Wow.
@Mr. Pepe Silvia
No. I need a reason to have a gun and since there are grocery stores around, I don’t see a need yet.
My point is big companies pay big dollars for market research on what drives people to buy products. So, they sell their gum by selling the idea that if you chew their gum, the girls will like you – or – you are like those twins, if you chew their gum. And to take a line from “Silence of the Lambs” – “… We begin by coveting what we see every day.”. Can’t watch TV without seeing our most loved characters in shows with a giant TV, latest phone or hot girl. And then watch those shows and you may see a commercial about how hard you can make your dick or how anyone can find a woman by joining their dating website where their “patented questinaire” is guaranteed to match you, or how you deserve the new model Cadillac. You cannot walk out of your house or drive someplace without seeing a half-dozen or more billboards. Advertising is in your face (or ear) every day.
So, the Honaday article tries to make a case that watching a few 2hr movies (which he may or may not have even seen) influenced him without considering the hours of advertising we are all exposed to every day.
The point of talking about candy-to-baby formula was to inform the poster that progressives are the least of his worries.
@phuzion I apologize for acting like a twat but I just don’t see it (not that it is not annoyingly over-the-top tripe but that a sane person doesn’t want to kill people over them). If it was the we would see a lot more of them and really while there is a lot it’s still less .000001%.
If we really want to work on the cause of these and not the symptoms (like we as a society always do to pretend as if we give a shit) we need to have a frank discussion about the breakdown of the family unit (he he). (won’t happen because it might offend someone).
/just as dumb as anyone else’s theory
Haha, I can take criticism.
Yea, the Honaday article holds no water because, like you said, if it was as simple as being influenced from movies or TV, there would be a lot more of these apeman-losing-shit incidents.
Yes, the family unit… I agree that is definitely part of it. Long, long ago we used to live in small communities where there was maybe a couple bakers, doctor, a general store, couple farmers, butcher, church and/or school, etc. The community supported each other and you knew who everyone was (by proxy or gossip). We have lost that kind of community support. Now we compete with our neighbors (or are taught to) instead of playing in supportive roles. I think that is part of it too.
Like I am sure you know, there is no silver bullet for this issue, no matter how hard people try to make one.
I thought it was the Jews fault??? *confused*
Didn’t you read @Andrew A. Bieler’s comment above?
No, why? Plus, I saw a complicated word in the first sentence and can’t read that well…
Well yeah, but the problem is that she’s only blaming two of The Jews, implicitly exonerating the rest of The Jews. Wake up sheeple!
It’s like the great rush to blame heavy metal in the 80’s. If your kid is sick in the head, he’s going to find inspiration somewhere. “And now for my manifesto about pop-rocks! Don’t they sound like the devil hissing?”
You take that back right now! Pop Rocks are mankind’s greatest contribution to the world since Gobstoppers.
The Rice Krispies tell me to murder innocent people and the our government is run by the devil……
Correlation does not imply causation. /thread
Listen, movies don’t make you do anything. TV doesn’t make you do anything. Books don’t make you do anything. Music doesn’t make you do anything. Video games don’t make you do anything.
OR
Everything makes you do something.
Um, hi, some movies make me bate, so.
Only “make” was supposed to be italicized. So.
Im pretty sure all that stuff causes cancer.
Movies make me eat popcorn.
As the great Gary Gygax said, in defending his creation Dungeons & Dragons, against similar claims in the 80’s … “A dangerous lunatic could beat you to death with this chair, does that mean we should require chair manufacturers to label all of their chairs “Warning: a mentally disturbed individual could use this chair to assault you?”
Yeah, but you have to go through an exhaustive background check and a three to five day waiting period to buy a chair, right? You don’t? Well, shit, I need to find me a new furniture store.
Is the author’s contention that this wouldn’t have happened had the kid watched Shallow Hal? If so, she’s wrong, he would have gone crazier after watching that turd.
Nobody who watches Jack Black want to commit murder….. however they may want to get drugged out and order 11 pizzas.
Nice job, lady. You could have blamed Brett Ratner for all of this!
I’ve always found the Bechdel thing to be kind of bullshit – I understand and agree with the idea behind it, but if you have a story that has two named female characters talking about shoes, or make up techniques, or any other number of things that would be equally as undermining, you technically “pass” – I just don’t like it when people use it as a marker of quality
you hit the nail on the head, the test isn’t a determiner of quality, it’s just to suggest that women have other things to talk about.
Think of a movie where two women talk about something other then men, it’s pretty crazy really how rarely it’s done.
I really think thats all the bechdel test is, just pointing something out.
Yeah definitely
It just means your watching a really horrible movie, amirite bros????
The Bechdel Test is a conversation starter (no pun intended), not an actual test of quality.
No I totally get that – But I’ve also seen people use it as a be all end all, or at the very least a reason to be dismissive of something that doesn’t “pass,” which I just find annoying
“How many students watch outsized frat-boy fantasies like Neighbors and feel, as Rodger did, unjustly shut out of college life that should be full of “sex and fun and pleasure”?
These are the same delusional people that watch porn with wildly unrealistic premises like “College Fuck Fest Party” and comment “Can’t wait to go to college!!”
I personally got pissed after watching Animal House, but alas Im not f@cking crazy so I didnt go kill anyone.
I wasn’t in a frat, but college is pretty much like how the movies portray it, in general I mean. The same way that the Hurt Locker is an accurate representation of the Iraq War. And the reasoning behind that argument is fucking stupid: “Rogen made a movie that portrays life as wild and crazy and full of sex. Nutjob is angry because he doesn’t get to have sex and is a nutjob. Ergo, ipso facto, vis-a-vis, Rogen is guilty because one person out of several billion on the planet had a hard time getting girls.”
That’s unbelievably stupid. Expressed as a math problem the argument would probably look something like this: “6+7, minus a cockatoo, divided by the square root of Yankee Candle Company = Zack Morris’ big 90s cell phone”.
@Santander – These are the same delusional people that watch porn with wildly unrealistic premises like “College Fuck Fest Party” and comment “Can’t wait to go to college!!”
So you’re telling me that all my efforts delivering pizzas and fixing random copy machines in the hopes of getting some sex has been a waste?
@Surly Duff
Hey, it might! Just not with a porn star
So what the fuck are we implying here? We just take away freedom of speech and creativity and start policing what can be portrayed in fiction? Fucking stupid. Some dudes who write jokes for movies don’t need to carry the responsibility of, “What if our funny story makes a mentally unbalanced person feel justified in being a murderer?” Super stupid. If you hate as common a component of our culture as, “frat-boy comedies” then just lock yourself in your bomb shelter already and don’t bother us anymore, it isn’t like you are actually helping anything anyway.
Can’t we just blame Marilyn Manson like the good old days?
It was really powerful in “Bowling for Columbine” when MM was asked what he would have said to the Columbine shooters before the massacre and he said “Nothing, I would have listened”
Even if Hollywood were responsible somewhat because of their general objectification of women…..
Singling out one or two specific members of Hollywood is idiotic. There has to be 1,000 different ways of making what may very well be a valid point without doing it in such an alienating assfaced way.
I miss the days when Doom was making people commit mass murder. A simpler time.
I love how the media needs to find something or someone to blame. I’d applaud if someone like Anderson Cooper just said, “This guy was just a pathetic douche and it’s nobody’s fault but his own for his actions,” and then drop the mic and walk off the stage.
Way to stay on target, Porkins.
“You’ve turned your targeting system off.”
My eyes always glaze over in boredom when someone takes that shit seriously. One really angry lesbian writes a web comic and now I gotta hear about it.
I blame Hollywood the culture, not the institution. Southern California is a shitty, morally bankrupt crap hole and maybe that might be to blame more than anything else.
heh, Morals. That’s funny,
morals…
Blaming Southern California for morally corrupting an entire country is the equivelant of blaming the doctor if your baby is ugly. And we aren’t morally bankrupt! Now, if you’ll excuse me, my baby seal steak is getting cold.
Who said anything about the country? I’m blaming Southern California for all the things wrong with Southern California, the rest of the country can sort it’s own shit out.
At any rate, blaming a “culture” for someone being screwed up is asinine. People that are that messed up could probably grow up anywhere, and the result would probably be similar. And unless you live in Narnia, there are screwed up people where you live as well.
I am going to take a deep breath and try to understand that your are trying to push for more personal responsibility ( which I agree with) and not assume that you take issue with the very idea of criticising cultures for rearing atmospheres that promote violence among those prone to violence since, y’know, that would be really, really dumb.
I blame mary jane rottencrotch for not giving him a pity handy at some point. I mean c’mon, just take one for the team.
*this is the only response Hornaday deserved.
Really you guys are offended by the Bechdel test? Why?
it doens’t say anything to the merit of a movie (i dont think anyone would say Shawshank is a bad movie because it doens’t have any female characters)
it just suggests that women have something more to talk about other then men.
I don’t understand why someone could get upset with that idea. It’s just an idea
Oh my Ann, the fire storm cometh. Hope the half-assed logic was worth it. . .
The Bechdel test is a waste of time, all it does is tell you if there are some women in the movie who talk about stuff. Like Roy said, it doesn’t say anything about if it’s a good movie.
Our society is paying a heavy price for our indulgences. We cannot or will not change the fundamental elements of our social structures that lead far too many children to grow up into adults who cannot cope with their failure to achieve what has been determined as the acceptable ideal. This expresses itself in addiction, violence, suicide and rampages that are becoming far too common; expressions of the abuses they have suffered in their lives. Until we change our belief structure to place humanity before commerce, and truly commit ourselves to raising our children with love and acceptance instead of anger and humiliation, we are doomed to repeat these same cycles. I weep for the future.
Why not weep for the past? All that shit existed then, too.
Not quite. People tended to raise their children themselves, with an extended family, and provided stability and a nurturing environment, in spite of difficult circumstances, as many people in third world nations do today. In first world nations, we outsource our child care, and put our own needs and comfort above that of our offspring. Stress from conception through childhood hugely impacts the mental development of the child. The absence of unstressed, emotionally available parent(s) or caregiver(s) is the number one reason we have the social ills that plague our society, and there is nothing to indicate things are going to change.
Talk to anyone raised in the 50’s about how emotionally available their father was. I think you will hear a lot of stories about “distant, firm but fair” and such.
I think it has a lot more to do with how we’ve come to embrace the “you can have/be whatever you want” as a culture. Somehow, that message has changed from “with a lot of hard work and some luck, there is no limit to what you can accomplish” to “you deserve whatever you want.”
For many of these people, the only abuse they have suffered in their lives is not getting everything they want.
Or, alternately, in some cases, the person is just not right in the head, and wouldn’t be even in they got everything they want all the time, and were raised in the perfect family (whatever that means).
Human nature is to look for causality, especially one we can understand. But sometimes, things just are, without a clear causal link. So we start reaching for reasons that make sense to us. But are wrong.
I don’t blame anyone except for the twat (including ‘da guns’ idiots) that did it (just like the all the rest of the tragedies). I will say that IMHO our society is breeding more and more kids that think they deserve things and I think some of that is due in part to the 3rd place ribbon society that we now live in. I feel you should crush your kids dreams from the outset by drilling into their heads life isn’t fair and never will be no matter how much dopes in the media or on TV/Movies tell ya different.
I totally agree with you on your first contention but your second part i vary slightly: my opinion is that they’re are so many fucking people on this planet that if even 1% of them are crazy that’s 70 million crazy people who are crazy no matter what. and if 1% of the crazy people are violently crazy that’s 700k violent people who can hurt a lot of people.
There is nothing anyone can do about.
There is no solution.
there are at least 700k people on this earth who will be violent for little too no reason.
Yeah you are 100% correct while these tragedies appear to be happening at alarming rate (even 1 is too much I suppose) when you compare it to the amount of people you are talking about less than .00001%.
Yup.. there are winners and losers. The point of losing is not to feel perpetually bad but to learn how to do better next time.
Whatever stricter regulations the US adopts on gun ownership (assuming they do) should apply two-fold to thinkpiece authorship.
Not a gun owner and never will be/
There should be a mechanism to prevent nutcases that have seen multiple therapists since a young age from ever owning a gun. Unfortunately the same people arguing for more stringent background checks (he passed them…) are preventing the release of the information for privacy reasons.
I completely agree with you, I also think that anyone who wants to write a thinkpiece should demonstrate that their work serves a higher purpose than garnering outraged pageviews.
Consider this, Ann Hornaday: Elliot Rodger’s father is cinematographer Peter Rodger, who was an assistant director on “The Hunger Games.” And that movie passed the Bechdel Test like nobody’s business. So you can conjecture indiscriminately in the other direction, I suppose, and say he hated his father … and resented a motion picture with such a positive portrayal of an independent young woman for which his father assisted with the direction … or maybe the flick that’s mostly about the hapless misadventures of a set-in-their-ways married couple shaking their fists at some rowdy frat brothers (“Neighbors”) is the culprit. Although, Rodger does disparage frat brother types in his video. Hm …
Why do we have to always find someone to blame? It’s not a failure of medical support, or hollywood, or racism, or gun control, or society being anti christian. It’s that we dont fully understand how the brain is wired from you to me to Mr. Rogen to this killer. We all think similar but all think different. It’s called free will. People will always murder others. And people will also always risk their lives for others. We should just accept it. Nature does.
Is it really that hard for Ann Hornaday and others to blame the shooter and no one/nothing else? The pitiful excuse for a primate killed multiple people because he wasn’t getting laid. He’s the one to blame for this rampage, not the people that pissed him off, the entertainment industry, the firearm and knife he used, ect. He chose to kill those he targeted and he was in control of his action. Otherwise, he wouldn’t bother creating a manifesto.
*actions.
But that would be a world in which we would have never heard of Ann Hornaday.
Honestly, I would have rather Rogen just quietly sued her and the newspaper without drawing attention to her article. Now people are going to go read her article, which creates traffic, which gives her money. Which means she wins.
As a society we refuse to confront the unpleasant reality of serious mental illness. I have a client who has a very sick diagnosed schizophrenic son.His outward affect is pretty normal but he is a human time bomb. He needs either very serious outpatient care or to be placed an appropriate medical facility. And he is hardly alone. Would seem the asshole’sfamily in this case refused to deal with his pathology. But in both cases the idea of committing a family member brings up terrible guilt and grief to say nothing of cost.
In 1960 he would have been so placed, but the abuses of Willowbrook(which were awful) and the like led to deinstitutionalization of in patient mental health care. We threw the people who needed help out into the general population along with the effed up system. We should have reformed the system.
Blaming movies or music or any art is COMPLETE BULLSHIT. One slight quibble is the depiction of mental illness in for example “Silver Linings Playboook”. Mentally ill people are in fact sadly different and need a lot of help and treatment.. May be such nonsense depictions are counterproductive. But that IS NOT why one crazy guy goes off. He went off because he was in fact crazy.
Isn’t Neighbors about a couple who just had a kid moving in next to a frat and both sides learning about growing up and the changes that come with adulthood? Did Hornaday just open up the movie listing and pick one at random? She could have equally blamed X-Men: Days of Future Past for suggesting mutant supremacy is the answer.
They both had the word ‘Frat’ in them.
It doesn’t say anything about an individual movie, but it did say something about movies (plural) and culture in general.
Studios are in the business of making money, if a female director can make them more money, they’ll hire her.
Thank you! There are plenty of women directors who have done good work and there are plenty who haven’t. Yes there is a bit of a glass ceiling, but the ceiling’s painted green.
If not getting laid caused you to commit murder, I would have been the ultimate murderer in high school. I was super good at not getting laid.
I’ve only gotten better at not getting laid since high school.
It’s like most men are, or have gone through periods of, sexual frustration! WEIRD!
Can someone please get Ja Rule so we can make sense of all this? Where’s Ja!
“As Rodger himself made so grievously clear, we’re only as strong as the stories we tell ourselves.”
Oh go fuck yourself.
A young man without God, with psych meds and too much time on his hands did this. In other words, a “progressive”
Go fuck yourself.
There was another mass shooting? Let’s stop using these assholes names and maybe they won’t be drawn to becoming mass shooter celebrities.
There are so many I can’t tell any of them apart and don’t even try. They all merge into one Douchemuzzle McNutbag.
Fiction shouldn’t exist because what if someone with a mental illness believes it and then kills people when it turns out to not be true!?
How about we discuss the vending machine drugs given out to kids today, how about we slip in some of the abolish the second amendment crowd blind eyeing warning signs because tragedies make a better push of their cause than an ad, and yes, sprinkle in how desensitized we all have become to violence from the same Hollywood turds who support those that exploit these events. I know, let’s legalize more drugs…. Cuz that IN NO WAY contributes to this epidemic.