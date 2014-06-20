‘Sin City: A Dame To Kill For’ Has A New Clip Involving Butts

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rosario Dawson has been doing the late night rounds to promote Sin City: A Dame To Kill For, and that means we finally get to see an actual clip from the movie! Or what Dawson claims is one, because this can’t actually be real.

I have to say, I admire the sheer chutzpah of Dawson rolling out what’s obviously a fake clip, one that even fooled Bleeding Cool. It would of course be absurd for intelligent media professionals to put out something that was simultaneously so cheesily acted, flatly shot, and building to a stale gag. Surely the whole movie can’t be like this.

Joking aside, this looks like Rodriguez unfortunately let Frank Miller direct a few scenes, because this has the stink of Miller’s The Spirit all over it. The flat shooting style, the attempts at sexiness that just come off as painfully cheesy, and bits of business like this:

Imagine directing that scene. “Stroke the tip of your penis gun. STROKE IT.” We’re not opposed to dong jokes around here, because I would have been fired long before now otherwise, but come on. This is just kind of sad. It’s like they tried to parody the bad acting that opens a dirty movie scene from the ’80s, but the parody fell flat enough that they just wound up imitating it.

True, this is just forty seconds, and the rest of the movie might be better, or at least have enough of Eva Green’s boobs to distract us from the rest of it. Well, unless they kill you.