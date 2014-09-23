‘Sleepy Hollow’ Chops Heads And Makes With The Action In Its Second Season Premiere

Sleepy Hollow was a gloriously silly supernatural action show last season, and this season more or less promises to be the same, but with more John Noble. And, one or two problems aside, it was a great start to the new season. Spoilers below!
The show picks up a year after the events of the finale… or, so we think. Turns out it’s just Jeremy screwing with them, and looking for a key stolen by Benjamin Franklin. But they really commit to the illusion, which takes up the first quarter of the episode; you’ve got Abby and Ichabod running around with machine guns and crossbows, you’ve got the Horseman packing a shotgun and tossing grenades, and, then, we’re back in reality with a buried Ichabod and Abby in Purgatory.
Of course, Ichabod isn’t buried for long, as he escapes in the most sublimely campy way possible that we won’t blow here. And we’re off for the key, Jeremy to bring Moloch to the world, Ichabod to save his friend. Along the way, we find out Jenny’s still alive, and that the show still has time for jokes about Ichabod’s inability to understand the modern world.
As you might have guessed, Ichabod and Abby are reunited, and the show has a continuing ability to take dumb cliches and make them work again. This time, there’s an evil Ichabod running around in Purgatory, and yes, there’s an evil twin switch. Again, how Abby spots the evil twin is best left to the viewing, but it’s hilarious and perfectly in character.
Probably the best touch is that Ichabod and Abby score a straight-up victory from the jaws of defeat, derailing Moloch’s plan and knocking the bad guys back a genuine step. Of course, the bad guys still have options, because we’ve got more episodes to watch.
The only point of contention is Katrina. She was entirely useless in the first season and she’s even more useless here, somehow, as the Headless Horseman’s captive. Yep, we’re about to have a long, ongoing hostage situation to pad out episodes. It’s a weird plotline for this show, both in how hackeneyed it is and how pointless this very episode underlines it is; there’s maybe five minutes dedicated to it and you could cut it out with no problem. Frankly, I care way more about Captain Irving, who’s a no-show this episode.
Still, that’s a minor blemish on a fast-paced, goofy, funny, action-packed premiere, and it’s great to see this show’s lost none of its charm. Now, let’s really see some heads roll.
So glad they didn’t pull the “Hey we skipped a year, try and figure out what happened in between” thing shows seem to be doing now. This was probably the show I was looking forward to coming back the most. It wasn’t quite as fun, but it’s still where it needs to be.
You know what’s the best part about this show? You can have a great male and female lead and you don’t have to worry about some stupid romantic entanglements. Even if Crane didn’t have a wife, I think this show is mature enough to not go down that road.
I’m rooting for Katrina to buy it so Ichabod and Jenny can start knocking pelvises. As much for Abby’s reaction as anything.
As entertaining as it would be for Ichabod to have to learn what sex is like now, after the birthday thing this episode, I just don’t want any sexual tension ruining this show.
Crane and Mills are the new Mulder and Scully
Katrina, lady, you’re a witch. Do some witch shit.
I think my favorite thing from last night was Crane’s reaction to naked Ben Franklin. Perfect.
I have to admit, Busfield had some shaky line deliveries, but his sassing Crane was hilarious.
Anyone else think of the Ben Franklin male stripper from the Office?
Crane’s whole take on Franklin was hilarious.
I thought about the office one! Ben Franklin just tied a cherry stem with jis mouth!!
“Of course, Ichabod isn’t buried for long, as he escapes in the most sublimely campy way possible that we won’t blow here.”
I see what you did there.
Despite myself I think I may be shipping Purgatory-version Andy Brooks and Abby. I can’t help it.
I love this show so much.
Also… headless-shirtless-candlelit torso can get it.
You know, John Cho was really underrated on this show last season. I genuinely felt bad for him during this episode.
Sadly because of that dumb selfie show we’ll probably get less of him this season, but I liked his kind of “good/bad” guy last season. Every time he showed up you didn’t know if he was there to help or fuck the heroes over.
@judasdubois I don’t think Selfie is going to go anywhere so maybe we can get Cho back in there unless Star Trek 3 starts to take up his time.
This was easily my favorite new show last season. I am glad it’s back and I love how they always find little ways to incorporate Ichabod’s ongoing lack of understanding of the world today.