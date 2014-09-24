It Turns Out That Three-Boobed Woman Is Probably A Fraud After All

A Florida woman, Jasmine Tridevil (real name: Alisha Hessler), has been making headlines this week for her voluntary decision to undergo plastic surgery to become the first (???) woman with three breasts. Tridevil previously and conveniently claimed that the doctor who performed her surgery made her sign a non-disclosure agreement because he was “scared he’d get in trouble” (actual medical legal lingo).

Now, as it turns out, according to documents acquired by TMZ, Tridevil recently filed a claim that a bag containing a certain prosthesis had been stolen from her at the Tampa International Airport.

A LIKELY STORY.

But we got a document from the Tampa International Airport Police Dept. describing a baggage theft. According to the doc … someone stole a bunch of luggage off an American Airlines conveyor belt, including a black nylon roller bag. Cops caught the thieves after IDing them with surveillance video. The black bag belonged to Tridevil, but before she got it back it was inventoried by police as part of the case against the crooks. Guess what was inside the bag? “A 3 breast prosthesis.” BTW … she told cops the prosthesis was valued at $5K.

To be fair, according to the documents her bag was recovered on 9/16 while her big Twitter reveal happened just a day earlier. But if she is indeed filming footage for an upcoming MTV reality show (Jasmine’s Jugs, naturally) then I’m sure MTV would have been more than happy to foot the bill for a set of replacement “jugs” to maintain the integrity of their next big star. Because. if nothing else, MTV is all about integrity.

