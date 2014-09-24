It Turns Out That Three-Boobed Woman Is Probably A Fraud After All

A Florida woman, Jasmine Tridevil (real name: Alisha Hessler), has been making headlines this week for her voluntary decision to undergo plastic surgery to become the first (???) woman with three breasts. Tridevil previously and conveniently claimed that the doctor who performed her surgery made her sign a non-disclosure agreement because he was “scared he’d get in trouble” (actual medical legal lingo).
Now, as it turns out, according to documents acquired by TMZ, Tridevil recently filed a claim that a bag containing a certain prosthesis had been stolen from her at the Tampa International Airport.
A LIKELY STORY.
But we got a document from the Tampa International Airport Police Dept. describing a baggage theft. According to the doc … someone stole a bunch of luggage off an American Airlines conveyor belt, including a black nylon roller bag.
Cops caught the thieves after IDing them with surveillance video. The black bag belonged to Tridevil, but before she got it back it was inventoried by police as part of the case against the crooks.
Guess what was inside the bag? “A 3 breast prosthesis.” BTW … she told cops the prosthesis was valued at $5K.
To be fair, according to the documents her bag was recovered on 9/16 while her big Twitter reveal happened just a day earlier. But if she is indeed filming footage for an upcoming MTV reality show (Jasmine’s Jugs, naturally) then I’m sure MTV would have been more than happy to foot the bill for a set of replacement “jugs” to maintain the integrity of their next big star. Because. if nothing else, MTV is all about integrity.
What a bunch of boobs
NOTHING’S REAL ANYMORE!
Yet another reminder: lying on the Internet and lying to the media are NOT crimes. Everyone does it, all the time.*
*in fact, that statement itself may be a lie
*tears up her invitation to my Total Recall -themed Halloween party*
She is just going to have to go back to Jasmine Doubledevil now.
+1
Bidevil?
But… But… It was on the internet! And there was a photo!
Tits or GTFO
*ahem* THREE TITS OR GTFO.
And mission accomplished. She wanted intense media scrutiny for a week and she got it. Millions of dollars of free publicity. Well played.
I understand the concept of no bad publicity or whatever, but seriously.. She’s achieved fandom on the lowest rungs of fame where she is now known as a not only a weird freak, but a lying weird fake.. She’s not even worth a Vivid contract for sex tapes as it only costs 5K to get a fake tit, and let’s be honest we’d all rather see that on a real porn star, anyways.
So, good to you, Ms Tridevil, for acheiving minor success as a hashtag and a minor article on TMZ. I guess?
“Worked” for the Octomom?
The Mayans were right
Goddamn you, what a glorious username.
Fool me once, shame on you.
Fool me with this nonsense, shame on me.
I need to check this for myself.
Figures. Maybe if her eyes weren’t trained everywhere else but in front of her she could have spotted her bag as it rounded the conveyor first.
Well, she got all the attention that she had craved for.
Meanwhile, I’m sitting here fanning my 3 balls, doing nothing.
Stugots…STUGOTS!!
If it makes her feel better, her face is still a 3.
Karma says she’s going to lose a breast to cancer…
A video on her Twitter has he posing with Radiohead’s Creep on in the background. Total troll, you are a creep, and the epic line in there “I want a perfect body” HAHAH, well played.
Why is no one talking about her lazy eye?! Come on people, no matter how great someone’s tits are, if they are looking at me (and the wall) with that set of peepers, I won’t be able to focus on anything but their eyes..err, eye.
Never date a girl with lazy eye. they’re always seeing someone on the side.