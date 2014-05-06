Some Dude Whipped Out His Penis And Started Touching Himself On A Crowded Philadelphia Bus

A video of a man riding a packed Philadelphia bus while exposing and touching himself went viral this week after appearing on the always delightful People of SEPTA Facebook page. The video was captured by a Temple University Ph.D. student, who told police that she was taking the SEPTA Route 23 bus late last week when the man sitting next to her pulled out his wiener and started going to town, according to NBC Philadelphia.
“You know this is on video, right?” the woman asks. “You really wanna do that? I have it on my phone.”
In the video, the man continues to expose himself, ignoring the woman’s questions.
“Are you crazy?” she then asks. “Do you see how many people are on this bus? Do you see a child behind you? You are disgusting.”
The video then shows the man turning towards the woman. “Are you serious right now?” he asks. “I’m standing here the whole time. Why wouldn’t you just say something?”
“Does someone need to tell you not to touch yourself in public on a bus?” the woman replies.
With all due respect to the British-accented vigilante who caught the video, maybe next time a guy starts masturbating on a bus the best course of action would be to go up to the front and quietly tell the bus driver to alert police — rather than pull your phone out and start yelling at him. Because of a guy doesn’t think twice about jerking off on a crowded bus, than odds are he probably also wouldn’t have that much of a problem attacking a young woman who was filming him and screaming her head off.
Just a little lesson in street smarts from a Philly girl, since apparently they don’t teach that in Temple’s “Ph.D. program.” Also not taught in Temple’s Ph.D. program? Holding your smartphone the correct %^&*#@ way when taking video.
So, the video below gets a NSFW warning — although any actual dong is difficult to spot, at best.
In Philadelphia this is called courting.
I thought it was just a Tuesday thing.
The other day I was on a public bus and there was a woman breast feeding her infant. A couple of minutes later a second woman looked over and said very loudly, “that’s disgusting”.
She’s probably right. It wasn’t exactly the best time for a wank.
When will people learn, this is exactly what he wanted? I’m sure this guy is doing it for attention/public shaming. You’re playing into his hands lady, so to speak.
PHRASING!
I’d like to answer a few questions.
“You know this is on video, right?” No, he just realized it when you said it. And he just realized he could probably watch it later if he wanted to.
“Do you really wanna keep doing that?” Apparently, yes.
“Are you crazy? Do you see that child behind you?” Probably and probably not.
“Are you serious, right now?” Yes she is serious. Right now.
“I’m sitting here the whole time, like why wouldn’t you just say something?” You should have clocked the smartphone, numb nuts. Your best move would have probably been to grab it with your non-dick hand.
“Does someone need to tell you not to touch yourself in public?” Yes. Yes someone does.
“Are you kidding me?” Don’t you hate it when people respond like this? Asking a question when they should just apologize?
Guess they have a problem with heroes around here.
I don’t think she was worried about him attacking her, he let his aggression out all over her bag!
She was holding the phone the right way to catch it all in frame and discretely. She could have turned it once she started in on him, but what’s the point by then.
Is It Just Me… Or… Does that dude look like KiD CuDi… ???
Of course it was the 23.
Way to write an article blaming the victim.