Some Dude Whipped Out His Penis And Started Touching Himself On A Crowded Philadelphia Bus

A video of a man riding a packed Philadelphia bus while exposing and touching himself went viral this week after appearing on the always delightful People of SEPTA Facebook page. The video was captured by a Temple University Ph.D. student, who told police that she was taking the SEPTA Route 23 bus late last week when the man sitting next to her pulled out his wiener and started going to town, according to NBC Philadelphia.

“You know this is on video, right?” the woman asks. “You really wanna do that? I have it on my phone.” In the video, the man continues to expose himself, ignoring the woman’s questions. “Are you crazy?” she then asks. “Do you see how many people are on this bus? Do you see a child behind you? You are disgusting.” The video then shows the man turning towards the woman. “Are you serious right now?” he asks. “I’m standing here the whole time. Why wouldn’t you just say something?” “Does someone need to tell you not to touch yourself in public on a bus?” the woman replies.

With all due respect to the British-accented vigilante who caught the video, maybe next time a guy starts masturbating on a bus the best course of action would be to go up to the front and quietly tell the bus driver to alert police — rather than pull your phone out and start yelling at him. Because of a guy doesn’t think twice about jerking off on a crowded bus, than odds are he probably also wouldn’t have that much of a problem attacking a young woman who was filming him and screaming her head off.

Just a little lesson in street smarts from a Philly girl, since apparently they don’t teach that in Temple’s “Ph.D. program.” Also not taught in Temple’s Ph.D. program? Holding your smartphone the correct %^&*#@ way when taking video.

So, the video below gets a NSFW warning — although any actual dong is difficult to spot, at best.