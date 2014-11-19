Some Scam Artists Figured Out How To Buy A PlayStation 4 From Walmart For $90

Thanks to Walmart’s recent vow to extend its price-matching policy to some popular online retailers, evildoers exposed a huge flaw in the system this week. People reportedly created fake Amazon merchant listings for PlayStation 4 consoles so they could print screen grabs of the prices and take them to their local Walmarts to purchase brand new PS4 units for as cheap as $90. That’s a pretty big problem for the giant retailer, obviously, since the video game systems retail for approximately $400. However, Walmart seems to have handled the messy situation rather quickly, as CNBC reported that only four units were sold for these reduced prices.
While it’s only one random person on Twitter, this guy proved that one Tweet can start a firestorm of jealousy and copycat ambitions, as plenty of people were asking him for advice and pointers in his mentions. A few people challenged his ethics, but he clearly didn’t care. Would you?
UPDATE: A spokesperson for Walmart reached out to us with an official statement, and long story short – you can thank the four jerks for ruining price-matching for the rest of us.
“We launched online price matching because it’s the right thing for our customers. It’s making a meaningful difference for people who want to feel confident they’re getting the best price, and we’re committed to matching online prices going forward.
“At the same time, we can’t tolerate fraud or attempts to trick our cashiers. This kind of activity is unfair to the millions of customers who count on us every day for honest value. With this in mind, we’ve updated our policy to clarify that we will match prices from Walmart.com and 30 major online retailers, but we won’t honor prices from marketplace vendors, third-party sellers, auction sites or sites requiring memberships.
“We will continue to listen to feedback from our customers and our cashiers to make sure our online price match policy is working. Customers with questions can read the updated policy by searching ‘online price match’ at Walmart.com.”
At least one person who responded to that Tweet claimed to have tried it again, only to be shut down by a Walmart employee who told him that the company was no longer matching Amazon prices. It’s safe to say that as soon as anyone at Walmart’s corporate HQ caught wind, the memo went out tout de suite. So for anyone still looking for a disingenuous discount, it’s a matter of how much those four people are selling their PS4s for now.
(H/T to Bro Bible)
Appropriate Wal Mart address, though.
Nice, I didn’t even notice that.
I tried it at Target. I called ahead and even asked them. I got one lady and she’s said “our policy is to match the price on Amazon, so if its on amazon and we can verify it, we will match it”. I was in the checkout and some random lady (store manager) walked by and told her that she could go on break in an hour and noticed what was going on and basically said, no, I’m not allowing this.
Technically speaking, if you’re not listing the items and rather just showing them to the retailer, you’re not defrauding anyone, just asking them to follow their price matching policy. It’s actually kind of messed up because big box retailers are basically amending their policy on the spot and changing it to “we price match Amazon but not third parties”, which is not what it currently says.
I mean, if there’s a loophole, you jump through it.
Target will price match stuff that is actually sold and shipped by Amazon. It doesn’t match any of the third party “market place” prices of sellers on amazon.
Amazon fixed it. They were going up until about 10pm last night. They’d last for about 25 minutes, get deleted by Amazon and then go back up. Amazon seems to be either keeping a much closer eye on it or else they changed their selling options with extra security or something similar.
This is where trying to be competitive screws a company. Price-matching is a huge part of it; in my experience, the price you end up matching is a fake one or for something the competing store is out of. This is exactly the kind of shit that does get spread around to the consumer. Not that I’m shedding any tears for Wal-Mart, in fact, buy as many $90 PS4s as you can from them, but they have to sell more than 18 to just break even from this.
I used to work for ___________ and whenever we did price matching we had to call one of the branches of the other store and ask if they had the item in stock and if it was really that price, without mail in rebates. it was such a hassle that I used to tell people that the price match was a scam and they’d be better off taking the trip to the other store.
Hi Friends
Why is his thumb over the name of the product tho?
This guy is a genius I wish I could’ve done this