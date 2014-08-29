Someone Came Up With A Bunch Of Literal Netflix Descriptions Based On Series Posters

Ben Baker, a writer on behalf of the comedy website Hot Hot Phone, has come up with these brilliant literal Netflix descriptions based on the poster thumbnails in browse mode. I’m a sucker for literal anything, whether it be music videos or Atari game packages or Goosebumps covers, so suffice to say I enjoyed this. Netflix is known for occasional bouts of fun-having with their customers, so it would be amazing if they’d enlist Baker’s help sometime to prank everyone for a day by peppering these in.
(Hot Hot Phone via Mashable)
I want more.
Yes, more please. I think the Walking Dead one is the best so far!
Meh
These are GREAT! I’d love to see one for movie posters!
Psych: Life long best friends Shawn Spencer and Burton Guster are too cheap to buy a second pair of headphones.