Someone Came Up With A Bunch Of Literal Netflix Descriptions Based On Series Posters

08.29.14 5 Comments

Ben Baker, a writer on behalf of the comedy website Hot Hot Phone, has come up with these brilliant literal Netflix descriptions based on the poster thumbnails in browse mode. I’m a sucker for literal anything, whether it be music videos or Atari game packages or Goosebumps covers, so suffice to say I enjoyed this. Netflix is known for occasional bouts of fun-having with their customers, so it would be amazing if they’d enlist Baker’s help sometime to prank everyone for a day by peppering these in.

(Hot Hot Phone via Mashable)

