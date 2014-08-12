Someone Finally Made A Working Version Of Groot From The End Of ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Spoiler alert for those who haven’t seen Guardians of the Galaxy. For the good ones reading this, your prayers have almost been answered. We posted the gif of the dancing Groot from the end of the film, but now you can almost get one of your own.

No, I’m not talking about some small little add-on to the Groot and Rocket action figure, I’m talking about a full-dancing maniac version of Groot like we saw in the movie. Patrick Delahanty is the man you’ll need to thank when the time has come:

I made this using a “Movin’ & Groovin'” flower I got from eBay, cut off the dumb daisy, covered the stem on felt and twine, sculpted the head from Model Magic, and painted everything with brown and tan paint. He can now dance to Peter Quill’s Awesome Mix or my own.

They almost have to make these things for purchase at some point. If I don’t see them at a yard sale when I’m 40, I’ll be highly disappointed.

So what do you think? Is this a proper version that you’d want?

(Via Patrick Delahanty)