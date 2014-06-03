Sonny The Two Legged Chihuahua Has Finally Got Wheels And Is Cruising For Your Heart

The wheelchair supports the front part of Sonny’s body, allowing him to roll around when he moves his back legs, The (Muncie, Ind.) Star Press reports. Sonny and his sister Maddie, also born with only two legs, were recently adopted after being abandoned. Kelley Stewart, a Muncie resident who owns a dog care business, adopted Sonny, and Maddie found a home with Jalen Duncan, also of Muncie, after Stewart posted on Facebook about the dogs, according to The Star Press. The two Chihuahuas learned how to get around by hopping in a manner similar to kangaroos, but would still take the occasional tumble. Stewart worried for her dog’s welfare and was saving up to buy a wheelchair for him.

There’s no shortage of cute dogs across the Internet, but Sonny might be able to slingshot his way to the top of the list with the help of his new wheels. Strapped into his protective gear, the two-legged chihuahua is ready to cruise and take on the family cat. F*ck that cat. From USA Today

The wheelchair harness became a gift following an preceding story in the Star Press that was also featured in USA Today. A woman in Florida came across the story and offered to buy the device for Sonny:

“That was really special,” Stewart said of the gift. The wheels scared Sonny at first, Stewart says, but the dog’s a fast learner. Video taken on Sonny’s third day using the wheels shows him wheeling at top speed and sometimes unintentionally going in circles. “He’s still got some learning to do on the maneuvering,” Stewart said. (via)

Actual video is on page two, not out of some devious plan for page views, but because of the dreaded autoplay. It’s well worth a look though, especially if you’re having a bad day and you need a little soft news in your life. Watching that dog dig it like Dale Jr. really helps to melt away all those eye gouging, head crushing memories from last night.

