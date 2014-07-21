Sony Might Be Giving Up On ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’

Hey, remember when we said Amazing Spider-Man 3 was becoming a more and more remote possibility? Well, scratch that. Now it might actually be dead.
Why do we say this? Well, Alex Kurtzman took to Collider to talk about his Universal Movie Monster crossover project, which is nothing like Van Helsing so just shaddap, and they spent most of the interview quizzing him about Spider-Man. And Kurtzman had quite literally nothing to say. Seriously, here are his responses to the questions in blockquotes:
It’s still in conversation. Everybody is still figuring it out.
It’s all up for grabs, right now. We’re just trying to figure it out.
Anything is possible. We are always looking for opportunities like that. I can’t say a whole lot about it, but I wouldn’t rule anything out.
Possibly, sure.
Everything is still on the table, right now. Because it’s a universe outside of the Spider-Man universe, even though it’s connected to it, those movies have to stand on their own. So, we’ll see. We’ll see how it goes.
Keep in mind, Kurtzman’s job is write this movie, and then write and direct Venom. That he’s just announced that he’s taking on a major new film crossover project, and is more or less saying that he has no idea what’s happening on the other major crossover project he is theoretically anchoring, makes for some pretty easy lines to read between.
According to Badass Digest, part of the problem is that Marc Webb is fighting Avi Arad and losing at every turn, which… yeah, that’s fairly credible. The second movie was not one filled with confidence in its ideas from a director allowed to stretch his limbs and try some new things.
As we noted before, Sony has to keep making Spidey movies, or Marvel gets the rights back. That puts Sony between a rock and a hard place: Spider-Man is their only major summer franchise, and, yet, every single movie, the total gross just keeps sinking. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 has topped out at about $705 million, which is a franchise low even if you don’t factor in inflation. And now they’re going to start pumping them out every year?
Realistically, Sony has done better this summer with movies like 22 Jump Street and Think Like A Man Too. So, expect one of two things to happen: Sony cuts a deal with Marvel and puts Spidey back in the fold… or yet another reboot.
I’ve got a script idea! Maybe Spidey should make a deal with the devil.
+1
Go sit in a corner and think about your life.
Pffft, that’s ridiculous.
He should become a mystical Spider-totem.
i’ll take one more day to think about it
In this case, a deal with the devil seems like a fairly reasonable choice to re-reboot the franchise. Or a time-travelling Wolverine.
oh man… what if he was a clone!
If they shoot it and the trailer is Tobey Maguire walking into Aunt May’s house with a “Who the f*** are you” look at Andrew Garfield… I kinda want to see that movie.
@Dan Seitz
Spider-Men
^ with Kevin Hart as Miles Morales.
That sounds a lot like the plot of the Ghost Rider movie…
…I hated the Ghost Rider movie. -_-
Just do a lesbian Spider-Man. Sony can emulate the way marvels been switching it up lately.
so maybe then the unannounced marvel movies in 2019 will me The Spectacular Spider-man!
I swear if they call the next one Ultimate we should gather as a collective and send Marvel hundreds of dictionaries.
The Indubitable Spider-Man!
The Apprehensive Spider-Man!
The Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Spider-Man!
The Ambiguous Spider-Man!
the Flirtatious Spider-man!
Hey Sony, you could be cool and let Marvel have the rights, so he could be in good movies again. That’d be neat.
Is it wrong that I take great delight in Sony’s pain over this?
Coming soon Michael B Jordan as Miles Morales!
But he’s already playing the Human Torch in the Fantastic Four reboot…
If he were to play both the Human Torch and Miles Morales, he would be pulling the exact same move that Chris Evans played, except he went from the Human Torch to Captain America :P
Donald Glover stars in “Think Like a Spider-Man Too”.
stahp
he should go back to acting. i’m not really all that impressed with his music career.
I’d like to take a moment to mourn the loss of Emma Stone as Mary Jane.
You mean Shailene Woodley, and they cut her out anyway.
Solution: cast Kevin Hart as Miles Morales
stahp. plz.
he should go back to stand-up. i’m not entertained by his movie career.
Any idea when the rights expire?
They should make solo films about all of his badguys. See who they can make a super star out of. I bet The Hobgoblin could be a star. Evil perfume designer by day, evil super villain by night. Maybe The Scorpion could hold down a trilogy. Investigative reporter turned badguy with a heart of gold and an insane hatred for the printed media.
no no and no. make a sinster 6 movie but make it be spiderman 3. and do it like the ultimate spiderman saga where there’s 5 villians and they make spiderman be the 6th.
[static.comicvine.com]
ah no :'(
I’m really looking forward to ‘The Amazing Spider-man 3’.
I think making a ‘Venom’ spinoff movie is a terrible idea. There is virtually no chance it will be even the slightest bit decent. No matter how cool it sounds, when do spinoff movies like these ever work.
I’m not sure why ‘The Amazing Spider-man 2’ didn’t profit much. It was so good, and was reviewed that way by most people.
And I’m not just one of those fans who thinks anything Spider-man is amazing. I went in to the film thinking ‘eh, this could be good’ (obviously, otherwise I wouldn’t be seeing it). But I came out having really enjoyed it; and am now in desperation for a third film.
Really? I’m pretty sure most every review called it a jumbled mess that is more interested in setting up the Spidey Mega-Franchise than actually being a good movie.
Ollie Walton-harrod is either:
A) 16
or
B) Trolling us
I’d make a decision but, if I read his comment one more time, I’ll have an aneurysm.
You will never convince me of anyone but Norman Osborne is Green Goblin. Also the stupid-ass plot where he was biomedically engineered. Fuck. that.
They should just do spiderman 375 where venom comes after Peters “parents” Who are androids…
Better pull the plug now! TASM2 was junk. In an era of awesome superhero movies (ironman 1&3, batman, avengers, captain america) TASM2 was a big letdown. But then again Ironman made a huge improvement from 2 to 3 so if Sony is willing to go back to the drawing board it could just work out.
If they do re-boot it, I really hope they spend most of the movie explaining his origin and killing off Uncle Ben, because otherwise I’d be totally lost moving forward…
I agree. And there just aren’t enough sweet, old white guy father figures killed in movies these days. At least we can rely on Spider-Man movies to fill that gap every decade or so.
They Will have to reboot Spider-Man soon anyway. By the time they would be ready to shoot #4 Andrew Garfileld will be pushing 35. Sure the guy looks young but not “college kid” young at that age I’m sure. I never saw the second one but the first was pretty bad and the entire movie I kept thinking “what’s with these to 25 year old high school students”.
Unless they reboot their reboot and push it ahead in time to where Peter Parker is older. Closer to the age of Garfield.
yeah here’s a thought: let’s not have spiderman be a little kid anymore. make him grown up, married to mary jane with a kid on the way, he’s already fought the bad guys in every spiderman film shown, and have Kraven be the main baddie. plain and simple. maybe throw vulture or mysterio in there for good measure.
Kevin Costner is Peter Parker in No Country For Old Spidermen.
They need to do Spiderman 2099. That could be a big help. New person, new story, new villians, etc.