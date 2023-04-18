I recently wondered aloud how wild the May grand reopening of Casa Bonita would be in Lakewood, Colorado, and I’m definitely not the only one feeling it.

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have been planning accordingly, too, as revealed in an email read by the Local 9 news station. They darn well know that the “eatertainment” venue will be the place to be, given the nostalgia factor in addition to bringing “good food” (via Chef Dana “Loca” Rodriguez) to the table. Additionally, they must consider vast numbers of clientele, their more than 500 employees, and the enthusiasts who plan to camp out like it’s Black Friday but for those notorious sopapillas.

As such, the new Casa Bonita — and sadly, this is necessary — is investing in “active shooter training,” and management also plans to find overflow parking because, yeah, that is gonna be a thing. Through an email from the restaurant’s HR manager to the Lakewood mayor, those sentiments are on display because they expect sustained, enormous turnout:

“We still hope to connect with our neighbors about parking as we want to only have a positive impact on the neighborhood as we bring 500 new employees, and millions of guests a year,” reads part of an email by sent by Casa Bonita Human Resources manager Elisabeth Nietch to Lakewood Mayor Adam Paul. The message, obtained by 9NEWS through a records request, was sent to address concerns the restaurant wasn’t communicating enough with the city.

The May reopening will take place roughly 49 years after the Lakewood location first opened in 1974. Following a decline in business and the pandemic nails in the coffin, the South Park pair decided to make Cartman’s dreams come true by resurrecting the landmark. They have since endured two years of nightmare renovations, and soon, they’ll be welcoming crowds. The email also outlined plans for SWAT and police teams to tour the venue, which is a wise move on everyone’s parts. Gotta be safe while enjoying sopapillas.

