Air travel got pretty weird during the pandemic. When flying by plane was deemed safe again, there came an explosion of angry outbursts, often from mask skeptics. Even SNL vet Chris Kattan got in trouble. Some airlines went so far as to ban alcohol on flights. Such incidents have died down, especially as mandates have been loosened. But there’s still plenty of outside-the-box behavior afoot.

As per The Daily Beast, Southwest Airlines — the same company that employed a pilot who launched into a bizarre anti-Biden chant — had to call the cops on a particularly troublesome flier. On a flight from Seattle to Phoenix, one man pulled down his pants and masturbated not once, not twice, not thrice, but four times, while sitting next to a female passenger. At one point he reportedly fell asleep after jerking it for a full hour.

The woman informed a crew member of his actions and was allowed to change seats.

The man, one Antonio Sherrodd McGarity, was arrested after the flight landed and charged with exposing his genitals. He claimed that he asked the woman sitting next to him if she minded if he masturbated during the flight. According to the criminal complaint, the woman “put her hands in the air and said, ‘it really doesn’t matter.’” McGarity told police he found her response “kind of kinky” and claimed that he done nothing wrong.

McGarity was immediately placed on a No-Fly list and received a lifetime ban from Southwest Airlines.

