Joe Biden’s approval ratings aren’t doing so great right now, which is to say they’re about as good as Donald Trump’s were throughout the majority of his one-term presidency. Republicans, still in thrall to a pee tape-obsessed weirdo who may be in several kinds of big doo-doo, take up the bulk of the Joe hate, so much so that some have even coined an innocuous term that’s supposed to be code for an epithet. When someone says “Let’s go Brandon,” what they’re really saying is “F*ck Joe Biden.” And those, reportedly, are the words a Southwest pilot uttered on a flight that just happened to contain an AP reporter.

Journalist Colleen Long, whose beat is law enforcement, the Department of Justice, and the Supreme Court, wrote that she was on a flight from Houston to Albuquerque Friday morning. She was working on a piece about the “Let’s Go Brandon” craze. Then she had those very words from the pilot. At the end of his greeting over the PA system, he slipped in the secretive Biden bash, “to audible gasps from some passengers.”

Long claimed that when she tried to get a comment from the pilot, she was “almost” removed from the plane.

Also in defense of airline I was asking them to open locked cock pit and probably sounded insane! — Colleen Long (@ctlong1) October 30, 2021

When reached for comment, Southwest top brass said the company “takes pride in providing a welcoming, comfortable, and respectful environment” and that “behavior from any individual that is divisive or offensive is not condoned.”

Where did the “Brandon” line come from? From NASCAR, of course. As per Long’s article:

It started at an Oct. 2 NASCAR race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old driver, had won his first Xfinity Series and was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter. The crowd behind him was chanting something at first difficult to make out. The reporter suggested they were chanting “Let’s go, Brandon” to cheer the driver. But it became increasingly clear they were saying: “F—- Joe Biden.”

Trump himself is very aware of the “Let’s Go Brandon.” His PAC sells a shirt emblazoned with the words for a cool $45. Meanwhile, a statement to supporters read, #FJB or LET’S GO BRANDON? Either way, President Trump wants YOU to have our ICONIC new shirt.”

