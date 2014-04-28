The Star Wars Expanded Universe Has Been Altered. Pray It Is Not Altered Any Further.

Back in January, we heard Lucasfilm assembled a Story Group to create a more cohesive canon across all forms of media. We knew that probably meant either adding characters from the Expanded Universe to Star Wars: Episode VII or eliminating parts of the Expanded Universe that would conflict with the new films. Lucasfilm revealed that it’s the latter.

In order to give maximum creative freedom to the filmmakers and also preserve an element of surprise and discovery for the audience, Star Wars Episodes VII-IX will not tell the same story told in the post-Return of the Jedi Expanded Universe. While the universe that readers knew is changing, it is not being discarded. Creators of new Star Wars entertainment have full access to the rich content of the Expanded Universe. For example, elements of the EU are included in Star Wars Rebels. […] Demand for past tales of the Expanded Universe will keep them in print, presented under the new Legends banner.

In short, everything from the EU taking place after Return of the Jedi is being tossed. That includes the Jedi Knight games, Han and Leia’s kids Jaina and Jacen, Grand Admiral Thrawn, Mara Jade, the Jedi Academy, the New Republic, and a bunch of other stuff Star Wars fans love.

Allow us to summarize Lucasfilm’s press release.

They also released this video about shifting post-Return of the Jedi EU stories to their new Star Wars Legends banner.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Allow us to summarize the video as well.