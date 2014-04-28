The Star Wars Expanded Universe Has Been Altered. Pray It Is Not Altered Any Further.

Back in January, we heard Lucasfilm assembled a Story Group to create a more cohesive canon across all forms of media. We knew that probably meant either adding characters from the Expanded Universe to Star Wars: Episode VII or eliminating parts of the Expanded Universe that would conflict with the new films. Lucasfilm revealed that it’s the latter.
In order to give maximum creative freedom to the filmmakers and also preserve an element of surprise and discovery for the audience, Star Wars Episodes VII-IX will not tell the same story told in the post-Return of the Jedi Expanded Universe. While the universe that readers knew is changing, it is not being discarded. Creators of new Star Wars entertainment have full access to the rich content of the Expanded Universe. For example, elements of the EU are included in Star Wars Rebels. […] Demand for past tales of the Expanded Universe will keep them in print, presented under the new Legends banner.
In short, everything from the EU taking place after Return of the Jedi is being tossed. That includes the Jedi Knight games, Han and Leia’s kids Jaina and Jacen, Grand Admiral Thrawn, Mara Jade, the Jedi Academy, the New Republic, and a bunch of other stuff Star Wars fans love.
Allow us to summarize Lucasfilm’s press release.
They also released this video about shifting post-Return of the Jedi EU stories to their new Star Wars Legends banner.
Allow us to summarize the video as well.
Is this really that bad a thing? I get that there are a lot of stories from the EU that people like, but its become a bit of a clusterfuck at this point no? Better to start from scratch then try and shoehorn all of these existing stories.
I also don’t understand the outrage, but to be fair I was never invested in the EU in the first place.
they’re going to put a Disney-approved story in place of what the EU was. this is like getting rid of all the furniture in your house to “redecorate” and instead of putting nice new furniture in there you hire the Cartman revenge company to smear shit all over the walls instead.
So you’d rather the new movies just re-hashed EU storylines instead of doing something new?
just think of all those poor editors over at Wookiepedia crying over their hardwork. but for real, most of the EU stuff is just really bad. outside of the Thrawn trilogy and the Dark Empire series it’s not a big loss.
Agreed. In fact, this doesn’t go far enough — they should throw out the prequels while they’re at it.
Granted, I’m not super knowledgeable about the EU, but the little I’ve read of it just comes across as cheesy fan fiction. I don’t see how this is a bad thing.
Yeah, that gif is pretty accurate.
I’m waiting for the press release that announces that all the main characters moving forward have been given a redesign by Jim Lee.
This was actually fine with me, there is just sooooo much canon in the EU that I wasn’t really looking forward to the sequels trying to appease that. I also wanted a new story and didn’t want to see three movies about all the EU stuff I’d gathered through osmosis over the years.
Agreed, I have no problem with them throwing out/skipping over EU stuff, maybe they can put a few easter eggs in there for the fans. As long as they replace it with an actual good story.
I’m of two minds – considering the incredible volume of work, between the books, comics, video games, etc. I thought they did an amazing job of maintaining a relatively cohesive timeline. Almost to their detriment, having to loop in things like the shit marvel comics and some truly awful books that were written before they had a clear sense of whether or not they would maintain an on-going cannon. I’ll be sad to see all of that go…
On the flip side, there are some really awful books out there. If they could eliminate everything EXCEPT work from Zahn, Stackpole, and the darkhorse comic books I’d be fine with that.
All I care about: Kyle Katarn, Grand Admiral Thrawn. Nothing else matters.
Other than Thrawn…yeah, it can all live in it’s own bubble universe. Thrawn, though, needs to find his way into the movies.
And maybe a movie about Rogue squadron, the earlier books. Not the later messes.
CHEWBACCA LIVES!
But how will I know what is canon, for the flame wars on rec.obsessive.starwars?
First off, RIP Wookieepedia as 99% of their articles are now “worthless”. Also, they want to tell an original story and not tell everyone “Hey! You need to read the “Heir to the Empire” series and Jedi Academy books before you can follow along with the next movie”. It sucks that 20 years of stories are now “Elseworlds” stories but for Hollywood-weneedthesemoviestomakeback$5billion, it was inevitable and now we can argue with the Legends Luke Skywalker was better than the Canon Luke or whatever
So no Emily Blunt as Jaina Solo? :-(
Never seen British Admiral Ackbar = AWESOME