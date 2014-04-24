Stephen Colbert Hails HYDRA. This Conspiracy Runs So Deep.

We’ve already had fun with the Hail HYDRA meme, referencing a moment in Captain America: The Winter Soldier when a character revealed his membership in the villainous HYDRA. This conspiracy runs much deeper than we realized, as even The Colbert Report host (and the next Late Show host) Stephen Colbert is pledging allegiance to HYDRA while waving an American flag. (We’re getting mixed messages here.)

The shocking revelation was spotted by Ken Pringle in the opening credits of the April 21, 2014 episode of The Colbert Report.

Et tu, Colbert? Even after Joe Quesada drew you as the Hulk and put you on the cover of a Marvel comic? Even after Captain America “died” (not a spoiler) and bequeathed his shield of real Wakandan vibranium to you?

The shield is still on the set of The Colbert Report, for now…

What’s next, Colbert? Will you reveal you’ve actually been a horse this whole time?

Dear God, HYDRA has even infiltrated the esteemed field of dressage. Is nothing sacred?

Via MARVEL, The Daily Dot, ONTD, and Catbush