Stephen Colbert Slams The 'Dark Forces’ That Tried To Silence Him Via #CancelColbert

Stephen Colbert devoted much of his show last night to responding/satirizing the #CancelColbert movement that took off on Twitter last week in response to an out-of-context joke posted by a web editor he’s never met running a Twitter account for The Colbert Report that Stephen Colbert doesn’t control. After leading with a segment about the outrage the “diversity mafia” has drummed up about the lack of diversity in emoji, Colbert criticized the “dark forces” that tried to take him down.
Reiterating that it was the “brain trust” on the network, and not him, that put out the offending, out-of-context tweet, Colbert added:
“The dark forces trying to silence my message of core conservative principles mixed with youth-friendly product placement have been thwarted.”
He also reminded viewers that the person who made the statement on the show was a “character,” and that the episode in which he made the statement was on Wednesday, it aired four times on Thursday, went up on Facebook, and only on Thursday night after the tweet went up without linking to the original source or mentioning that it was inspired by the Washington Redskins did the “twit hit the fan … Who would’ve thought a means of communication limited to 140 characters would ever cause a misunderstanding?”
He also asked that people please stop attacking the hashtag activist, Suey Park, that began the controversy, saying “she’s just speaking her mind, that’s what Twitter is for, as well as ruining the ending of every show I haven’t seen yet.”
He also assured viewers who think he’s a racist even in context, that he’s most certainly not. “I don’t even see race, not even my own,” he said. “People tell me I’m white and I believe them because I just spent six minutes explaining how I’m not a racist!”
He also took the media to task. The controversy was “picked up by a small group of Americans who get their information only from Twitter, the news media,” Colbert said. “CNN even took a break from their Malaysian airliner coverage to report spotting what they thought was the wreckage of my show off the coast of Australia.”
Colbert continued:
“To recap, a web editor I’ve never met posts a tweet in my name on an account I don’t control, outrages a hashtag activist, and the news media gets 72 hours of content. The system worked.”
He ended the segment by essentially saying that it was preposterous that he was being attacked for all of this, but that no one said “sh*t” about The Washington Redskins owner, Dan Snyder, the racist at the heart of this entire controversy.
“That ends that controversy. I just pray that no one tweets about the time I said that Rosa Parks was overrated, Hitler had some good ideas, or ran a cartoon during Black History Month showing President Obama teaming up with the Ku Klux Klan because, man, that sounds pretty bad out of context.”
Here’s Colbert talking about the controversy.
And here’s his mea culpa.
And here’s the Emoji opening.
Do you libtard sheeple really believe that he’s not a racist after the way he so callously fired poor Jam-es?
I think it’s pronounced Ja-mes.
Suey Park was tossing around “White Liberal” like a slang word
That’s because Suey Park hates racists almost as much as she hates the whites.
Suey Park is where I take my hogs to breed.
Seriously…she’s completely racist.
#closesueypark
lol the PC police using excessive force
This is not nearly excessive force, and people always complain about the PC police like they’re committing a genocide. When PC Police actually end up killing 1 Person, than call me. Until then it’s just something that’s mildly irritating.
Yogi, I nominate you for president and CEO of “Missed the Point.Com”
Someone I follow said it best.
The entire internet forgot how to satire.
Maybe that was Patton Oswalt. I forget.
That’s because no one really knows what satire is
Colbert doesn’t know what is satire.
why didn’t he use racist terms for blacks or jews instead of chinese?
because it is ok to be racists to chinese but not ok to be racist to blacks and jews?
@Draven Chiam Yeah, he never made any jokes about, used caricatured voices to represent, or otherwise use any other race to make a joke. Definitely not Jews and “blacks.”
::performs a thirty-second Google search::
[www.israellycool.com]
[crooksandliars.com]
….or it’s possible that you’d rather just be offended than, ya know, look it up.
@Draven Chiam Are you friggin’ serious?!? Do you honestly believe that he can’t be satirical about race unless he is “offensive” to all races/ethnicities?? Believe me, Colbert knows what satire is — you are the one who does not. #CancelSwift
@Draven Chiam You’re a fucking idiot.
There’s no reason to go to extremes just to make a joke (I assume you wouldn’t know humor if it shit on your face). By your reasoning every piece of satire would begin with Godwin’s Law and get progressively worse, which is the humor equivalent of swatting a fly by starting a nuclear armageddon.
Also, Colbert did mention blacks and Jews in his closing statement.
The one that was block quoted just before the videos?
@Derbel McDillet I can’t describe, but I know it when I see it?
@Mechakisc ….exactly what I thought but you beat me to it
Hashtag activists. Ho lee fuk.
Don’t mock them! Making signs and getting out of mom’s basement to show support for something is hard work!
@Kubo wait, does mom’s wifi not reach the basement?
It does. What I’m (apparently poorly) trying to say is that a lot of these hashtag activists seem too lazy or aren’t driven enough to actually leave the warm blanket of the computer screen to support something. Hashtag activism seems to give its users the benefit of appearing to make a difference without having to do any actual work to change the world around them.
I beleive the correct term would be slack-tivism.
In fairness, that’s the only way you’d get me to do any activism. From the comfort of my home.
Twitter does not now nor will it ever serve any useful purpose until we all rise up and revolt against the Corporatocrisy that is America….prolly not in my lifetime, it is too warm and cozy in mom’s basement.
I miss Colbert. You haven’t been able to get his show in Canada for about a year.
I watch them on my lunch breaks on The Comedy Network’s website:
[watch.thecomedynetwork.ca]
It’s on Comedy Network in Canada and as Jessolido mentioned, if you don’t have cable, you can watch it for free on Comedy Network’s website…
@Thats, use a proxy server to set your IP to the U.S. Easy peasy!
Although there has been a flood of bullshit that has been generated because of this whole thing, I found this to be a pretty interesting read, not only because of its focus on “professional umbrage,” but because it provides a look into what Suey Park’s M.O. seems to be (hint: being professionally offended gets you followers and Likes). It’s worth a look if you have a few minutes.
[joslynstevens.com]
Nah. I think it’s easier to just hope Twitter activitists like her die in fires.
I just want to speak my mind about Suey Park, which apparently isn’t the same as “attacking.”
Suey Park is Queen Dumbcunt of all the dumbshit twitter activists.
Mind is spoken.
Fuck that shit. She engages in disingenuous hyperbole as her intended profession, which is just further spreading this culture of everything said or done being utter bullshit. Being willfully obtuse and engaging in said disingenuous hyperbole also does harm to not only her pet causes but actual attempts at outreach and discourse. Of course, Twitter is not the place for the latter, but it is immensely useful for the former – or would be if it weren’t filled with a bunch of self-promoting narcissistic assholes ruining attempts to gather attention for legitimate issues (Same thing applies to the motherfucking cocksuckers behind Kony2012).
To be clear, this is further proof that most activists are idiots. You aren’t supposed to piss people off and steer them entirely against your agenda when you are putting out your message. See also Occupy Wall Street.
This is why we lose, because liberals are good-hearted but can’t communicate without saying and doing stupid shit.
I’m with you on this. Although I don’t think she should be getting death threats, it seems shitty that she can jump on a digital soapbox, scream, shout, call for Colbert’s cancellation, and claim that whites objectively can’t be victims of racism (actual tweet of hers), then run and hide from criticism when she’s challenged on it.
Of course not. People who make death or rape or violent threats are beneath scum and they deserve scorn, mockery, shaming, and exclusion from their social circles. Every asshole who ever threatens rape, for example, should be forced to look his mother (or nearest female relative) in the eye and tell them why he thinks that making that threat was a good idea.
@Martin That’s not what you said when I threatened to rape you last night. /shy look
@Martin I would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
It’s called the high road. She missed the joke. She has a right to be wrong. Doesn’t mean you’re required to respond like the ape she’s accusing others of being.
And P.S., liberals don’t lose the long game. Medicare, women’s rights, civil rights, gay rights, legalizing pot… conservatism by it’s very inflexible nature is doomed to fail every time. It cannot accept change, cannot adapt to new information, cannot attract enough voters to replace the ones that are dying off. Humanity moves forward or we perish.
@Kubo I don’t have a newsletter, but I do have a tumblr. [martinksk.tumblr.com]
Oops. That’s the NSFW one. This is the SFW one. [martinsfksk.tumblr.com]
@Martin Ahhhh, I’ve seen your work in the KSK threads. You are doing God’s work. I’d follow you into combat.
Isn’t running clips of people saying things that are taken out of context Colbert’s and Stewart’s M.O.? They play a ton of clips from Redeye and The Five that are either people being sarcastic or playing a character, and these clips are played as if the statements were to be taken literally.
I don’t give a crap who Colbert offends, but this campaign against him does seem like karma he has accumulated.
You realize the colbert report is pretty much a comedy show right?
Holy Goddamn Christ on a pogo stick, you’re fucking stupid…
Way to counter my point that Colbert and Stewart play clips of comments taken out of context all the time.
Yes it is a comedy show, but they present the clips as though they are actual opinions instead of sarcasm or someone speaking in hyperbole. If the viewers didn’t see the original clips, then they would think that the people in the clips were being serious.
Something similar happens to Colbert and you guys run to his defense.
He’s just getting a taste of his own medicine.
@Nicatron …..I’ve never seen Redeye but as for The Five, I don’t believe any of them are playing characters and I don’t see it presenting itself as a comedy or satire show. They may laugh sometimes or get amused at each other but it’s not the same thing.
What about Oreilly or Limbaugh ? Are they giving their actual opinions ? Do Jon and Stephen take them out of context?
Colert has shown Adrew Levy and Greg Gutfeld having sarcastic indignation and shown it as it is literal.
The same has been done with Greg Gutfeld and Eric Bolling from the Five multiple times.
Stewart has show many clips where Rush is quoting a liberal columnist (Barack the Magic Negro) or making fun of videos supporting Obama (Barack Hussein Obama MMM MMM Good) and making it sound like he came up with them himself.
So to answer your question, yes. Many times they are taken out of context.
I am amused at the lengths you guys go to defend Colbert, but never research any other clips they show to see the context or intent if the statement.
For the record, I think Colbert did nothing wrong and that the witch hunt is stupid.
I do wish the commenters on here were consistent with outrage at comments being taken out of context or not taken as satire.
Eric Bolling doesn’t do sarcasm because he doesn’t understand it. How do I know that? Simple! My dog doesn’t understand sarcasm, and my dog is smarter than Eric Bolling.
From Bolling’s bio:
Bolling was named the Maybach Man of the Year in 2007 and one of Trader Monthly’s Top Traders in 2007 and 2008. A graduate of Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, he was awarded a fellowship to Duke University’s School of Public Policy.
How does that compare to your dog (or you?)
I’m pretty sure Bolling is smarter than your dog, considering that Bolling doesn’t let you put your penis inside him, unlike your dog.
Nic, I get that you’re taking this stand against taking things out of context, but can you restore some of my faith in random internet commenters and acknowledge the difference between a comedian on a satirical comedy show taking things out of context for laughs and a pundit on a news program taking things out of context? Or an “activist” doing the same?
I don’t want to blow your mind or anything, but you do realize that the context of the people taking things out of context is much different, here. That by drawing the direct comparison, you are actively removing that context for your own gain? No?
And whoever came up with the “everyone on news shows is playing a character” talking point is just…Jesus Christ. It’s an unfortunate time when a satire of news is being held to the same or higher standard than the news it is satirizing.
Bitch, please. Rollins College was my dog’s safety school.
Another sensationalist article, courtesy of Uproxx.