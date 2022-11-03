Earlier this week, horror maestro (and Manifest superfan) Stephen King expressed what a lot of people were thinking about Elon Musk’s Twitter plans. King thinks that it’s a ridiculous idea for Musk to start charging for “verified” status, and the SpaceX CEO actually attempted to haggle over a price which he insists will exist. So, a mass exodus could happen, but in the meantime, King has revealed himself as a Tesla driver who still isn’t having this nonsense over blue-checkmarks.

King swung again at Elon, but first, he took a moment to praise the ingenuity of Tesla.

“Kudos to Elon Musk, who has begun a revolution in how the world drives and who has incredible visionary talents,” the Cell author tweeted. “I got an early Tesla and traded for another one. Wonderful cars (no autopilot for me, thanks). That said, when it comes to Twitter…”

Kudos to Elon Musk, who has begun a revolution in how the world drives and who has incredible visionary talents. I got an early Tesla and traded for another one. Wonderful cars (no autopilot for me, thanks). That said, when it comes to Twitter… — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 3, 2022

Here comes a literary comparison for the ages. “Musk makes me think of Tom Sawyer, who is given the job of whitewashing a fence as punishment,” King continued. “Tom cons his friends into doing the chore for him, and getting them to pay for the privilege. That’s what Musk wants to do with Twitter. No, no, no.”

Musk makes me think of Tom Sawyer, who is given the job of whitewashing a fence as punishment. Tom cons his friends into doing the chore for him, and getting them to pay for the privilege. That's what Musk wants to do with Twitter. No, no, no. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 3, 2022

The whitewashing reference might actually be a double-edged sword. Although I’m definitely not attributing any hidden meaning to King’s words, Musk sure doesn’t mind whitewashing harmful and incendiary Twitter behavior under the guise of “free speech,” so we’ll see what comes of his intended Twitter revolution. In the meantime, King is wondering when Manifest will return.

Is MANIFEST ever coming back? I'd sure like to get the end of the story. I sorta miss those guys. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 1, 2022

The answer (and he probably knows this) would be November 4. When will the show return again with its final batch of episodes, though? I’m hoping for Netflix and Jeff Rake to time the finale to the show’s oft-mentioned “death date,” although June 2024 is an awfully long time to wait.