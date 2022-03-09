stephen miller
Far-Right Former-Trump Advisor Stephen Miller Is Getting Roasted For Still Being On His Parents’ Phone Plan

A quick Google search informs me that Stephen Miller, the far-right former-Trump adviser who appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of extremists, made $179,700 a year during his time working in the White House. That’s a decent chunk of change (enough to buy and throw way 80 dollars worth of sushi, at least) — but apparently not enough for him to get off his mom and dad’s family plan.

The Hill reports that on Wednesday, Miller “sued to block a subpoena for his phone records from the House Jan. 6 committee, arguing the panel’s request was overly broad in part because Miller’s account is linked to a family phone plan shared with his parents.” (Miller is on the committee’s radar for spreading misinformation about the 2020 election.)

Miller’s court filing lists a California real estate company, Carron Drive Apartments, as his co-plaintiff, and states that the firm is the subscriber of a T-Mobile “family plan” account used by Miller’s parents and their children, including him.

The 15-page complaint reads, “Because Mr. Miller’s phone number is included with other numbers assigned by T-Mobile to the Family Plan Account, in the absence of explicit instructions from the Committee, it is possible that T-Mobile may respond to the Subpoena by producing data for other numbers assigned to the Family Plan Account.”

With all that money he’s saving, you’d think Miller could afford a better hair spray.

