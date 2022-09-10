On Thursday, we saw a side of Steve Bannon not seen before: in handcuffs. The former Trump administration honcho had been indicted by Manhattan prosecutors for allegedly defrauding MAGA donors. He turned himself in and was filmed doing a perp walk through a hallway. For most, this would be one of the worst days of one’s life. For Bannon, though, it was the opposite.

The day after turning himself in, Bannon appeared on the podcast run by twentysomething Trump fanatic and permanent bedhead guy Charlie Kirk, where he explained what it was like to have his hands cuffed behind his back because he’d allegedly ripped off his former boss’ supporters.

“Yesterday was one of the best days of my life,” Bannon told Kirk. “It was a very powerful, spiritual day for me. A lot of things came into high clarity.” He added, “I was totally in the zone, as you say in sports, the entire time. They’re not gonna shut me up,”

Bannon is in hot water over his involvement in a fundraising organization called We Build the Wall, which pledged to complete Donald Trump’s beloved Southern wall project. The group raised millions in donations, but allegedly they funneled some of that money into the pocklets of not only Bannon but other people involved with the scheme.

Bannon faced federal charges over the project in 2020, but he was pardoned by Trump during his last days in office. But those were federal charges. These are local charges, meaning Trump’s pardon doesn’t protect Bannon. Bannon and his legal team have vowed to fight the charges. At this point, Bannon must be used to being indicted on criminal charges, having blown off the Jan. 6 committee last year.

In the meantime, here’s that perp walk.

Steve Bannon placed in handcuffs… pic.twitter.com/R3iN3n9McF — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) September 8, 2022

(Via The Daily Beast)