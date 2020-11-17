Young Trump superfan Charlie Kirk is not a household name like Jacob Wohl. He rarely goes viral whenever he says something moronic, like Ben Shapiro. But the founder of the far right scholastic whistleblower Turning Point USA is still well-known enough that when he steps on it, people on social media delight in his misfortune. On Tuesday, Kirk did a live-stream video in which he railed against lefties for allegedly not liking Thanksgiving (or something). And not only did he say idiotic things, but he did so while looking like total crap.

Charlie Kirk: "The Left has always hated Thanksgiving" and "now they're using the virus as an excuse for you not to be thankful" pic.twitter.com/YtvKyICIy5 — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 17, 2020

His hair unkempt, his face unshaven and unwashed, his sweater hanging too loosely around his too visible neck, his demeanor very “divorced dad after a late night Wild Turkey session,” Kirk railed on liberals for not being more traditionally conservative. “The left has always hated Thanksgiving,” he began, and you don’t need to listen much further. Kirk is apparently mad that many are suggesting refraining from large — or even small — gatherings during the holiday, not because of a wildly out-of-control pandemic that is now worse than it’s ever been, but because they just hate America, or whatever.

Luckily, very few people listened to Kirk’s words. They couldn’t get past how pathetic he looked. Instead of pointlessly debating him on his weak arguments, people chose a more productive path: They mocked how sad and gross he looked, even with full knowledge that a camera was on.

Charlie Kirk looks like he’s made out of mashed potatoes. https://t.co/UsZp097j4h — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 17, 2020

when did charlie kirk start looking so recently divorced https://t.co/sfueZtj82N — Erin WAR ON THANKSGIVING Ryan (@morninggloria) November 17, 2020

Disheveled Jimmy Neutron needs to simmer down. People are thankful to be alive. Additionally, they're thankful they're not Charlie Kirk. https://t.co/981t3pkpCu — Terry Biggs (@TeeBiggs) November 17, 2020

Who looks at Charlie Kirk and says, “you know what, I want to listen to this guy”?! pic.twitter.com/NMLhet5273 — My Name is Not Vince (@VincibleMan) November 17, 2020

Q: Know what's worse than "Charlie Kirk"? A: Hungover, incontinent Charlie Kirk, with "bed head" and "morning breath".pic.twitter.com/tcTQeUgWbt — Covfefe Shecky Jones/KingOfShade👑 aka BROLENE🔞🌊 (@King_Of_Shade) November 17, 2020

The shitty relative who shows up with a bag of chips as his dish to pass, eats a turkey drumstick with his hands and puts away enough mashed potatoes to feed all of Ireland, spends an hour in your bathroom, and then "has to leave" without helping with the dishes. https://t.co/N8QhNfpcxo — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) November 17, 2020

It's like a hostage video, only he was kidnapped by his own stupid. https://t.co/1KAbZUGIhx — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) November 17, 2020

lmao man Charlie Kirk looks like shit https://t.co/2oIfw51q40 — brain genius (@Millerheighife) November 17, 2020

Charlie Kirk looks like this pic.twitter.com/dlPZznse98 — bröther lönglegs (@abyssalidiot) November 17, 2020

Some compared Kirk to other, much more (in)famous young conservatives.

A Ben Shapiro within a Jacob Wohl within a Charlie Kirk is called a turduckincel. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 17, 2020

And some did — god bless them — take umbrage with the content of his speech.

Charlie Kirk is what stupid people think a smart person sounds like And there is a ferret dead on top of his head I am not sure if I qualify as “The Left” but I love Thanksgiving…especially stuffing https://t.co/6C0N1psntz — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 17, 2020

Thanksgiving is great. Charlie Kirk may have misunderstood his lack of an invite. https://t.co/tl6GhbOtmr — Bret Weinstein (@BretWeinstein) November 17, 2020

As of this writing, Thanksgiving is just over a week away, and cases are skyrocketing all over — thanks in part to an outgoing president who not only has done little to stop it, but also held lots of rallies all over parts of the nation that are now seeing record cases and deaths. It’s not worth engaging people like Kirk, who hatch conspiracy theories rather than deal with facts that may make them and those they worship look bad. But it is worth reading up on safety protocols so you don’t recklessly endanger those you love, to make sure there’s actually another Thanksgiving next year.