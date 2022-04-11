Steve Schmidt is over the Trump family’s bullshit. On Saturday, as Raw Story reports, the one-time Republican strategist-turned-Lincoln Project co-founder, took to Twitter to share his reaction to the recent bombshell that even as the votes were still being counted following the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump Jr. was texting his daddy’s chief of staff about ways to overturn the results of the election if it didn’t go in dear old dad’s favor.

“It’s very simple,” Trump Jr.—who had no official role in his father’s administration—told Meadows. “We have multiple paths. We control them all.” It was this last line in particular that really set Schmidt off, as evidenced by his ALL-CAPS reaction:

“Today, we recognize ALL MEN are CREATED EQUAL as ALL PEOPLE are CREATED EQUAL. A Presidents SON has no standing in this land. He hold no TITLE and no HONORS . He is simply a citizen. NO MORE and NO LESS than any other CITIZEN He has no authority, no special privilege. HE CONTROLS NOTHING. The FACT that @DonaldJTrumpJr jr speaks like that shows his malice and autocratic heart. He speaks in the language of political violence. It is the language of PUTIN. American Presidents and their sons control nothing.”

It’s hardly the first time that Schmidt has unleashed a firestorm of criticism upon a member of the Republican party and its enablers. Back in January, be described an interview in which Cruz ‘groveled’ to Tucker Carlson as “pathetic.” You can read his entire thread below.

CHEAT SHEET: The United States of America is the OLDEST CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC IN THE WORLD. The AMERICAN PEOPLE are SOVEREIGN. This means they are in CONTROL. The AMERICAN People~NOT the people they elect are in CONTROL. ELECTED OFFICIALS are granted TEMPORARY LAWFUL — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) April 9, 2022

2/ AUTHORITY to Write, Execute and Interpret the law within a system of Government that is Co-equal, Federal and based on the following principles. 1. The Powers of Government are proscribed. 2. The powers of Government are limited. 3. The Rights of the Individual exist beyond — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) April 9, 2022

3/the power of Government to interfere with. Today, we recognize ALL MEN are CREATED EQUAL as ALL PEOPLE are CREATED EQUAL. A Presidents SON has no standing in this land. He hold no TITLE and no HONORS . He is simply a citizen. NO MORE and NO LESS than any other CITIZEN. He has — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) April 9, 2022

4/ no authority, no special privilege. HE CONTROLS NOTHING. The FACT that @DonaldJTrumpJr jr speaks like that shows his malice and autocratic heart. He speaks in the language of political violence. It is the language of PUTIN. American Presidents and their sons control nothing. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) April 9, 2022

5/ Presidents SERVE the PEOPLE of AMERICA. Election to the Office of President of the United States of America is the highest honor the collective Citizenry can bestow on a fellow citizen. It is a sacred trust. The President is a trustee of the idea of America. Trump jr showed in — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) April 9, 2022

6/ real time how much Trump, his aides and family hate that idea. These people must never hold any position of power or public responsibility ever again. Disgrace doesn’t begin to describe it. What they did is unforgivable in this country within the span of mortal life. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) April 9, 2022

(Via Raw Story)