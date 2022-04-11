Donald Trump Jr
Don Jr on Facebook
Viral

Lincoln Project Co-Founder Steve Schmidt Lost His Sh*t Over Don Jr.’s Putin-Esque, Coup-Plotting Texts To Mark Meadows

by:

Steve Schmidt is over the Trump family’s bullshit. On Saturday, as Raw Story reports, the one-time Republican strategist-turned-Lincoln Project co-founder, took to Twitter to share his reaction to the recent bombshell that even as the votes were still being counted following the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump Jr. was texting his daddy’s chief of staff about ways to overturn the results of the election if it didn’t go in dear old dad’s favor.

“It’s very simple,” Trump Jr.—who had no official role in his father’s administration—told Meadows. “We have multiple paths. We control them all.” It was this last line in particular that really set Schmidt off, as evidenced by his ALL-CAPS reaction:

“Today, we recognize ALL MEN are CREATED EQUAL as ALL PEOPLE are CREATED EQUAL. A Presidents SON has no standing in this land. He hold no TITLE and no HONORS . He is simply a citizen. NO MORE and NO LESS than any other CITIZEN He has no authority, no special privilege. HE CONTROLS NOTHING. The FACT that @DonaldJTrumpJr jr speaks like that shows his malice and autocratic heart. He speaks in the language of political violence. It is the language of PUTIN. American Presidents and their sons control nothing.”

It’s hardly the first time that Schmidt has unleashed a firestorm of criticism upon a member of the Republican party and its enablers. Back in January, be described an interview in which Cruz ‘groveled’ to Tucker Carlson as “pathetic.” You can read his entire thread below.

(Via Raw Story)

×