Ted Cruz is a total p***y. This is a fact, not an opinion, as anyone who has ever watched him snivel and cower while being bullied by the likes of fellow wimps such as Donald Trump—who called Cruz’s wife ugly and accused his father of being responsible for the JFK assassination—knows all too well. More recently, Cruz has been turned into a quivering pile of apologetic goo by Tucker Carlson, of all people.

On the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, Cruz decided to finally—after a full year—denounce the events of that day and call it exactly what it was: a “violent terrorist attack on the Capitol.”

But, HOO BOY, Carlson did NOT like that. On Wednesday night, the Fox News host called Cruz a liar, and assured his viewers that: “Of all the things that January 6 was, it was definitely not a violent terrorist attack. It wasn’t an insurrection. Was it a riot? Sure! It was not a violent terrorist attack. Sorry!”

Carlson ended his rant by addressing Cruz directly and asking: “What the hell’s going on here? You’re making us think maybe the Republican party is as worthless as we suspected it was,” then asking Cruz to “reassure us.”

On Thursday night, Cruz dared to enter Tucker’s lion’s den and attempt to walk back his “terrorist” comment, at which point Carlson jumped down his throat. To which Cruz basically responded: “Thank you, sir. May I have another?”

The whole thing played out like an embarrassing soap opera. And, as Raw Story reports, outspoken former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt couldn’t help but chime in, and eviscerate Cruz even further, declaring the whole exchange between Cruz and Carlson as a “depraved spectacle.”

We await the next entry in this embarrassing saga.

