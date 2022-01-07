Ted Cruz is a total p***y. This is a fact, not an opinion, as anyone who has ever watched him snivel and cower while being bullied by the likes of fellow wimps such as Donald Trump—who called Cruz’s wife ugly and accused his father of being responsible for the JFK assassination—knows all too well. More recently, Cruz has been turned into a quivering pile of apologetic goo by Tucker Carlson, of all people.

On the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, Cruz decided to finally—after a full year—denounce the events of that day and call it exactly what it was: a “violent terrorist attack on the Capitol.”

Video of @tedcruz today that the Jan 6th mass trespassing event violently cracked down by police was a “violent terrorist attack on the capitol.” The game is over, folks. Go home and get a life. You are wasting your time with the GOP. pic.twitter.com/0iU4p16ItE — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 5, 2022

But, HOO BOY, Carlson did NOT like that. On Wednesday night, the Fox News host called Cruz a liar, and assured his viewers that: “Of all the things that January 6 was, it was definitely not a violent terrorist attack. It wasn’t an insurrection. Was it a riot? Sure! It was not a violent terrorist attack. Sorry!”

Carlson ended his rant by addressing Cruz directly and asking: “What the hell’s going on here? You’re making us think maybe the Republican party is as worthless as we suspected it was,” then asking Cruz to “reassure us.”

On Thursday night, Cruz dared to enter Tucker’s lion’s den and attempt to walk back his “terrorist” comment, at which point Carlson jumped down his throat. To which Cruz basically responded: “Thank you, sir. May I have another?”

Tucker: You called this a terror attack.. That’s a lie. You told that lie on purpose. I’m wondering why you did

Cruz: The way I phrased things yesterday, it was sloppy and frankly it was dumb

Tucker: I don’t buy that. Woah woah woah! I don’t buy that pic.twitter.com/h2TSFa78eV — Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2022

The whole thing played out like an embarrassing soap opera. And, as Raw Story reports, outspoken former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt couldn’t help but chime in, and eviscerate Cruz even further, declaring the whole exchange between Cruz and Carlson as a “depraved spectacle.”

fight” is an old African proverb. Perhaps if Ted knew it he wouldn’t have so misjudged Tucker. Emasculation and humiliation seem to lurk like Nag and Nagina around Ted’s ambition. There seems to be no Riki Tiki in his story though. Pathetic isn’t the word. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) January 7, 2022

We await the next entry in this embarrassing saga.

