Getty Image

Porn star Stormy Daniels‘ much anticipated 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper about her alleged 2006 affair with Donald Trump aired on Sunday with multiple revelations. This included her claim that she stayed quiet out of fear for her safety, which was a sobering subject, but of course, there were saucy bits and pieces along the way that must have made it tough for the president not to live-tweet the episode.

Perhaps the most telling aspect of the interview was how Daniels readily admitted that she was never physically attracted to Trump when she had sex with him at age 27 (while he was 60). Still, she insisted that all of their encounters (and she says there were multiple meetings with no-condom intercourse on the menu) were consensual, and it was practically a “business deal” for her. Trump couldn’t have enjoyed that part of the interview, right?

You know the thing that Trump hates most about this 60 Minutes interview is not that he’s been exposed as an adulterer but that Stormy Daniels said she wasn’t attracted to him and didn’t enjoy the sex#StormyDanielsDay — Jonathan Riley (@JonRiley7) March 26, 2018