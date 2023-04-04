Stormy Daniels is at the center of Donald Trump‘s legal nightmare, even though she didn’t testify before the grand jury. The former president has been indicted over his role in a hush money payment to the porn star, who has frequently spoken about her 2006 encounter with Trump. But not with the level of detail that she did in a new interview with Vogue.

“People think ‘hotel room’ and they think, you walk in and there’s the bed. It wasn’t like that,” she said. “His room was like a giant apartment — it had a formal dining room! So it didn’t seem completely insane for me to hang out there, or for him to suggest we order up food.” Daniels “never got the sense” that Trump was trying to seduce her. In fact, he even asked her “good questions” about her work. “He was smart!” she said before re-thinking the compliment. “Not, like, Einstein, but, like, he spoke in whole sentences.”

Things took a turn, however, after they had been talking for a few hours. “I got up to use the bathroom,” she recalled. “And then I come out, and — it’s like, there’s 90 seconds that don’t exist. I don’t know what happened. I’m standing there, in the doorway, and all of a sudden he’s there in his underwear, doing the world’s worst Burt Reynolds impression, and that’s the thing I don’t understand, I don’t understand how I got from the doorway to being underneath him in the bed.” Daniels remembers thinking, “His bodyguard is right outside that door; what happens if I hit him? Is that bodyguard going to come in here and hurt me?”

Daniels, who was inspired to speak out after watching 2019’s Bombshell, told Vogue that “I know I didn’t say no” to Trump, but “I also know I didn’t say yes. I wasn’t threatened… I don’t know. I just don’t know.”

True. He used a 3 inch one. https://t.co/X3YvAu6jID — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 26, 2023

(Via Vogue)