Margot Robbie And Charlize Theron Take Dead Aim At The Fox News Sex Scandal In The ‘Bombshell’ Teaser

Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.21.19

Good luck trying to save money for presents this December — you’re going to spend it all at the movie theater. There’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as well as Cats (what a double feature), Jumanji: The Next Level, Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (he’s no Paddington, but he’s still darn cute), Terrence Malick’s A Hidden Life, 1917, Spies in Disguise (if you haven’t experienced the twist in the trailer yet, do so), Little Women, and Bombshell.

Directed by Jay Roach, Bombshell is centered on the toxic, sexist environment at Fox News for women, including former-employees Megyn Kelly (played by Charlize Theron) and Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman), and a fictional associate producer named Kayla Pospisil (Margot Robbie). The potential Oscar contender also stars Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell, Allison Janney, and John Lithgow as Roger Ailes. The trailer above is nearly wordless, and yet, it’s still incredibly tense. Almost as tense as arguing over which movie to see this Christmas with your family.

Here’s the official plot summary:

Based on the real scandal, Bombshell is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it

Bombshell opens on December 20.

