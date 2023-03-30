The grand jury looking into the Manhattan district attorney’s case against Donald Trump wasn’t even supposed to deal with it this week, instead putting it on the back burner for a later date. But on Wednesday, they made a surprise decision: They made him the first president in U.S. history to be indicted on criminal charges.

As per The New York Times, the grand jury made the historic decision to indict the former president over his role in a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. She has long alleged that the two had an affair back in 2006, which she vehemently did not enjoy.

Details on what specific charges have been made against Trump have not yet been made public; D.A. Alvin Bragg is expected to address those in the coming days. In the meantime, Trump will be asked to surrender to the authorities, though he may not get that perp walk he so desperately craves.

The decision was what Trump predicted, only he got the date wrong by nine days. On Saturday, March 18, he took to Truth Social to gin up his already worked-up base, claiming the indictment was scheduled for that Tuesday and asking for protests. The former didn’t happen and the latter didn’t quite, drawing only a handful of his fans.

Anyway, congrats to Donald Trump for adding another creatively original failure to a list that includes Trump Steaks and Trump Shuttle.

(Via NYT)