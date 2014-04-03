Here Are Two Ways 'Gravity' Should Have Ended, Feat. Superman

Apologies for spoiling one of the jokes with the banner picture, but I couldn’t resist pointing out something which always annoyed me about that part of the Christopher Reeve Superman movies. (At least it wasn’t as unnerving as that one scene in Superman 3).

Krishna Shenoi edited this alternate opening for Gravity, which he released on April Fools’ Day with the following description: “Hard to believe, but Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuaron (Children of Men) originally shot an opening scene for Gravity that would have radically changed the film. Too bad the brass at Warner Bros. rejected this version.”

That last scene really ties the whole mashup together.

And since we’re imagining alternate beginnings to Gravity, how about an alternate ending? Awhile back we posted this mashup of how Gravity should have ended, and here it is again. (Spoilers, obviously.)

