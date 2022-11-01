The Supreme Court shaped by former president Donald Trump has proven itself to be a destructive force, decimating Roe v. Wade and much else besides. But every now and then they unpredictably do the right thing. For instance, Lindsey Graham has spent months trying to weasel his way out of a subpoena issued over the summer that would force him to testify about his involvement in attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. But surprise surprise: the Supremes won’t let him.

As per CNN, the bench declined to block said subpoena, which would have Graham testify in front of a grand jury in Atlanta, scheduled for November 17. Graham had cited the Constitution’s Speech or Debate clause, which protects lawmakers from certain criminal or civil proceedings pertaining to their legislative duties. But the Supremes were not having it. None of them even wrote a dissent on the order.

Now here’s the rub: Though Graham will now have to testify about allegedly sketchy calls he made to Georgia election officials in 2020, he will have the ability to object to or challenge certain questions. That means the scope of the testimony could wind up being limited.

After the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Graham briefly turned on Trump, only to soon return to his side. It remains to be seen how much of that has to do with his role in the failed attempt to keep Trump in power. In late summer, he came under fire for claiming there would “riots in the streets” if Trump was indicted — comments he awkwardly tried to deny saying.

(Via CNN)