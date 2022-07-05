Rudy Giuliani and Lindsey Graham just found themselves sucked into the grand jury investigation into Donald Trump’s alleged election meddling in Georgia. In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Trump was recorded during a now infamous phone call where he threatened and pleaded with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to somehow “find” votes to flip the election results in his favor. A recording of the call was provided to The Washington Post, and a special grand jury has been convened to determine whether to bring charges against Trump.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the subpoenas for Giuliani, Graham, and the top members of Trump’s legal team mark a significant move to get the former president’s inner circle to testify. While Giuliani will almost certainly try to exert attorney-client privilege, as will notorious Trump lawyer John Eastman (who was also named), the Fulton County DA’s office is looking to find ways to compel their testimony:

The District Attorney’s office argues that activities that seek to reverse certified election results are not protected by so-called legislative immunity. “Where dishonesty or misinformation was the result, Members should be subject to questioning by the special purpose grand jury,” the DA wrote in a recent court filing. McBurney, who heard arguments from the DA’s office and the lawmakers, is currently drafting a framework about the types of questions prosecutors can ask without violating immunity rules.

The Georgia subpoena is yet another hit for Giuliani who has been ensnared in Trump’s “stolen election” efforts. The former “America’s Mayor” was recently named in Cassidy Hutchinson’s explosive testimony to the January 6 hearing. He’s also facing several multi-billion lawsuits from election software companies. But other than that, things are going pretty well.

(Via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)