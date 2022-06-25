joe manchin susan collins
Getty Image
Viral

People Are Not Exactly Buying Susan Collins And Joe Manchin’s Claims That They’re Shocked That Kavanaugh And Gorsuch Gutted Roe V. Wade

TwitterContributing Writer

On Friday, the Supreme Court decision people knew was coming finally arrived: In a 6-3 ruling, the highest court in the land overturned Roe v. Wade, which for the last half century has kept abortion safe and legal. The ruling had been leaked in early May, causing widespread panic about the chaos that will now ensue. When they day finally came, people were righteously angry. Meanwhile, two people who played a key role in the ruling at least claimed to be shocked: senators Susan Collins and Joe Manchin.

Collins, a moderate Republican, had infamously helped appoint two Trump-chosen justices: Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. In both cases, she asked them point blank about whether or not they would one day overturn Roe v. Wade. She believed both when they said they wouldn’t. Meanwhile, Manchin, a conservative-leaning Democrat, has been one of the few (okay, just him an Kyrsten Sinema) to break with his party on such issues as codifying Roe v. Wade when the party had the chance. And in public statement after it was obliterated, both claimed to be gobsmacked that the two justices weren’t exactly truthful.

“This decision is inconsistent with what Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh said in their testimony and their meetings with me, where they both were insistent on the importance of supporting long-standing precedents that the country has relied upon,” Collins said.

As for Joe Manchin, he declared, “I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent and I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided …”

Are Collins and Manchin simply gullible? Are they lying? Or is it a bit of both and they believe their own BS? Whatever the case, after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the justices that had told them it was “legal precedent,” an angry nation took to social media to drag them but good.

Some argued they knew well and good that they were being lied to.

Luckiy for Collins and Manchin, some people had some practical solutions to fix the mess they’ve helped make.

Or maybe they’re okay with just being shocked and alarmed till the end of time.

×