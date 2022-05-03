susan-collins1-top.jpeg
People Are Remembering Susan Collins’ Support Of Brett Kavanaugh After News That Roe V. Wade May Be Overturned

On Monday night, Politico reported a leaked draft of a majority opinion from the Supreme Court that strongly suggested the right-leaning bench was about to overturn Roe v. Wade. The 1973 decision, which protected a woman’s right to have a safe and legal abortion nationwide, has long been a target of the far right, including its moviemakers. (Though its obliteration is highly unpopular with American voters.) The leaked argument was written by Samuel Alito, and it straight-up says the decision “must be overruled.”

While the Supreme Court has yet to make the decision official (and likely won’t till June), news that they almost certainly will caused instant distress across social media. (Though it made Marjorie Taylor Greene so happy she cried.) There was concern for women living in Republican-dominated states, whose rights are now in jeopardy. There was speculation that Republicans would come after other rights next, such as contraception, same-sex marriage, and more. There was fear that America could be heading to Handmaid’s Tale territory.

And there was anger at the moderate lawmakers who allowed such a thing to happen.

One of them is Susan Collins, the moderate Republican senator from Maine, who has often reached across the aisle, breaking with the majority of her party (though not always). One instance where she took their side was on the confirmation of current Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanagh in 2018. Calling Roe v. Wade “settled law,” she said the controversial future justice would never vote to strike down Roe v. Wade. And yet there’s his name, one of five justices who the leak revealed are planning to do just that.

After the Politico news broke, clips of Collins going on news shows, saying Kavanaugh wouldn’t, were shared.

People were furious with the very wrong senator.

But others tried to direct their anger into gallows humor.

The Supreme Court leak is near unprecedented, and the fate of Roe v. Wade may take a different direction. Until then, the American people have time to make their voices known. Who knows? Perhaps Democratic lawmakers, who have control of the White House and both bodies of Congress, might even do something.

(Via Politico)

