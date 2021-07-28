As one of the original “political celebrities,” Susan Sarandon has been making her opinions known on all things political for decades now — whether or not anyone wants to hear it. And while she has courted controversy over the years, most recently for being a ride-or-die Bernie Broad, this week she took aim at an unlikely political target: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

On Monday, Sarandon took part in a protest outside of AOC’s office in the Bronx to let the congresswoman know that she was “losing hope” in the 31-year-old, as were many of her fellow supporters. The Oscar-winning actress took a hold of the megaphone to speak for the crowd, stating:

“I’m here to say to the squad, and especially AOC, who, you know did make a lot of promises, that we still have faith in you and we would like to see if you have a better plan than we’ve been able to see, please share it. If there’s a pathway you’ve got that we’re not aware of please share it. Because we’re losing hope here that you represent us.”

According to Mediaite, the event was part of a Medicare for All rally, which was held to demand that Joe Biden “declare a pandemic public health emergency and expand Medicare to every American using Section 1881A of the Social Security Act” and to “use every legislative tool available to pass Medicare for all in Congress, including withholding and leveraging your votes to demand single-payer as a condition for passing legislation.” The group also wants AOC to use her massive social media presence to get the word out about the aforementioned items, and to meet with those of her constituents who have been affected by the American healthcare system and members of the “Medicare for all movement… to plan and coordinate the above actions and a fearless new campaign for single-payer.”

You can watch the full clip above.

(Via Mediaite)