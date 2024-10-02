We hold these truths to be self-evident, that Sydney Sweeney is the new face of Dr. Squatch. The Euphoria actress was enlisted as the “Body Wash Genie” for a series of commercials for the soap brand. In one spot, she says “guys only want one thing” as she appears in a poof of smoke in a man’s bathroom (that “one thing” is a natural body wash). In another, she strips a fella’s clothes off with a snap of her fingers just as his girlfriend walks in on them.

The most wink wink nudge nudge ad of the campaign, however, has Sweeney soaking in a bathtub, like Margot Robbie in The Big Short. “Hello, you dirty little boys,” she says. “Are you interested in my body… wash?”

You can watch that one above, and the rest of the spots below.

“She’s not only a rising star, but someone who resonates across broad demographics – especially with women who are often the ones purchasing grooming products for their male partners or kids,” John Ludeke, Dr. Squatch’s vice president of marketing, told Marketing Dive. “We always want to be a meaningful contributor to culture, and having her personality drive this message for us through marketing is huge.”

Maybe once she’s done filming her “female Rocky” biopic, Sweeney can reboot everyone’s favorite movie about a charismatic genie: Kazaam.