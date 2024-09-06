Let’s sort through everything we know about season 3 of Euphoria, including plot details and which cast members are expected to return.

There was a time when even the cast of HBO’s Euphoria had “no f*cking idea” what was going on with season 3. But it looks like the long — very long — wait for new episodes of creator Sam Levinson’s hit series is coming to an end.

Plot

Earlier this summer, HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi confirmed that Euphoria will begin production on season 3 in January 2025 (nearly three years after the renewal was announced). “We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast,” she said. “We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans.”

No plot details were given, possibly because there’s reportedly been a lot of behind-the-scenes drama about the direction of the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Levinson wanted to turn Zendaya’s Rue into a private detective, but that concept was rejected by HBO and the Challengers actress. Her pitch of playing a surrogate mother also went nowhere. Levinson and Zendaya have apparently found common ground on “an inkling of an idea” that works for both of them, but as a source close to the show put it, “Good luck to us. Who knows what the hell will happen.”

We do know there will be a time jump, however. HBO CEO Casey Bloys told Variety that “there’s been a lot of back and forth” between him and Levinson. He continued, “One of the issues I think that Sam is thinking about is that he doesn’t want to have it in high school anymore. That’s where it was set and what made sense then. So when you take it out of that, there’s a lot of back and forth about where to set it and how far in the future to set it and all that stuff. But I think he’s got a take that he’s excited about, and he’s busy writing.”

At least Sydney Sweeney is optimistic! “I’m very excited to jump back into Cassie. She is definitely one of the most special characters for me and I love my Euphoria family, so I look forward to it,” she recently told People. “I love crazy Cassie, so the crazier, the better for me.”

Meanwhile, Hunter Schafer is surprised it’s even happening. “I think people’s absence will be felt, and I’m a bit… I’m nervous for that,” she shared to W Magazine. “But I think, in another sense, it’s a beautiful opportunity to spend time in the world where you got to know and love those people.”

Cast

According to HBO, “all of the principal cast” of Euphoria will be back for season 3, including Zendaya (Rue), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Hunter Schafer (Jules), and Oscar nominee Colman Domingo (Ali). Other cast members who are likely to return are Alexa Demie (Maddy), Maude Apatow (Lexi), Nika King (Leslie), Storm Reid (Gia), and possibly Dominic Fike (Elliot). Barbie Ferreira (Kat) is finished with Euphoria, and tragically, Angus Cloud, the actor who played Fez, passed away in July 2023. He will be missed.