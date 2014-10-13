Taco Bell Is Trying Out Some New Sriracha Items In Kansas City

Shutterstock (original)

It hasn’t exactly been the easiest year or so for the PR department at Sriracha, as the beloved hot sauce maker spent most of 2013 under attack from the residents of a California town. The people complained that a factory that produces ingredients for Sriracha was causing them to experience burning eyes and throats for a significant chunk of the year, and once a judge got involved, the owner of Sriracha started talking about how the price of deliciousness was going to “jump up a lot.” And in May, CEO David Tran compared his escape from communist Vietnam almost 35 years ago to owning a business in America today. Needless to say, Sriracha and Huy Fong Foods weren’t making a lot of friends.

If people hadn’t already forgotten about that unpleasantness by now, the big news coming from our friends at Taco Bell will probably help. With the breakfast menu going strong and the dollar lunch menu presumably keeping customers happy and filled with cheese, the company that thinks outside of the box is testing a new series of food items for a potential Sriracha menu. According to Kitchen Daily, the lucky fast food fiends in Kansas City are currently able to try out such items as “the Sriracha Quesarito, the Sriracha Loaded Griller, Sriracha Nachoes Supreme or the Sriracha Taco.”

Additionally, the breakfast menu could welcome the Sriracha Scrambler Burrito, which features “eggs, potatoes, nacho cheese, pico de gallo” and Sriracha. While this news is sure to make fast food and Sriracha enthusiasts jump with fiery joy while so-called “healthy” people will thumb their noses at us, I have to say I’m a little perturbed. I mean, it’s just that here we are talking about another new Taco Bell test run and my phone is silent. I thought we were friends, Taco Bell.