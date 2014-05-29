Aw, That’s Cute: Taylor Kitsch Wishes They’d Make ‘John Carter 2’

Poor Taylor Kitsch — he’s seems like a pretty decent, down-to-earth guy. At the very least, he hasn’t let his brief rise to superstardom (and subsequent fiery burnout) warp him into some sort of Shia LaBeouf-esque monster.
For instance, Variety recently asked him about the whole John Carter debacle, and he managed to look on the bright side…
“It wasn’t an uplifting experience. My biggest regret would have been if I didn’t do enough personally. If I didn’t give it everything I had. If I hadn’t prepped enough. I don’t have that regret, so that allows me to let go. I still talk to Lynn Collins almost daily. Those relationships that were born won’t be broken by people we never met.”
Unfortunately Kitsch, bless his blandly hunky heart, still seems to be holding onto some hope that another John Carter might happen…
“I miss the family. I miss Andrew Stanton. I know the second script was f-cking awesome. We had to plant a grounding, so we could really take off in the second one. The second one was even more emotionally taxing, which was awesome.”
I actually liked John Carter quite a bit, but sorry Kitschy ol’ buddy — your movie lost 200 million dollars. F-cking awesome script or no, it’s not happening.
Oh well, at least he’ll get to reprise his role as Gamb….oooh…wait.
The movie wasn’t actually that bad, but had some serious flaws, the foremost of which was Kitsch. He seems like a nice guy, but he really didn’t communicate the world-weary John Carter the movie needed.
The movie wasn’t great but was certainly better than a lot of movies that bring in tons of money (Transformers sequels) but it just didn’t grab hold. I would be happy to see a sequel to John Carter.
The movie had some problems, but there are plenty of problems in plenty of movies that people still love. I really enjoyed it. Too bad it did do so poorly at the B.O.
I really enjoyed Carter, as a fan of the series even though it changed the set up it didn’t so so in a way that altered the essence of the character and both Kitsch and the lady they got to play Dejah did a decent job.
I think the issue mainly was that Stanton delivered a faithful Carter adaptation and no one knows who the character is outside of old dudes like my father.
I loved John Carter and thought Kittsch did a good job.
Lynn Collins is pretty.
Hum, you never know. Int’l BO was $282 mil. Domestic home video was $34 mil. North America TV rights were $7mil… That’s $343mil against a $275mil budget already. And there has to be more Int’l video/TV rights AND some ancillary revenue somewhere, which could easily add another $50-100mil.
Sequels have been green-lit with far less. Plus now they know what NOT to do…
It boggles my mind that this didn’t become successful once it hit home video/streaming. It was well made and entertaining (certainly more so than the most recent Spider-man, GI Joe, or Transformer films) what else do people want? Is everyone taking crazy pills?!?
I wish they would. But, I read all the books as a kid (thanks dad!) whereas most people under the age of 50 have no clue about the source material.
it’s okay Riggins. you’ll always have a place in my heart.