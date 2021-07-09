Taylor Swift rarely discussed her politics before 2018 when she endorsed two congressional Democratic candidates in Tennessee.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now,” she wrote on Instagram, adding that she was campaigning against Senator Marsha Blackburn, whose “voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry.” Swift referred to Blackburn as “Trump in a wig” for her conservative beliefs in the Miss Americana documentary.

Blackburn was re-elected (although voter registration did spike following Swift’s post), and now she’s hoping to gain the pop star’s support… by threatening her.

“When you talk about country music, and I know the left is all out now and trying to change country music and make it woke,” the Tennessee senator said in an interview with Breitbart. “When I’m talking to my friends who are musicians and entertainers, I say, ‘If we have a socialistic government, if we have Marxism, you are going to be the first ones who will be cut off because the state would have to approve your music.’ And, you know, Taylor Swift, came after me in my 2018 campaign. But Taylor Swift would be the first victim of that because when you look at Marxist socialistic societies, they do not allow women to dress or sing or be on stage or to entertain or the type music she would have. They don’t allow protection of private intellectual property rights.”

Schools in Tennessee are prohibited from teaching critical theory race, but of course that’s not the state dictating what people can and cannot do; it’s for the children. Anyway, Swift has yet to respond, although she said everything that needed to be said before.

Here’s a clip of Taylor Swift ending Marsha Blackburn (Trump in a Wig). https://t.co/tPUz8DVC3K pic.twitter.com/iMyRki6uR6 — Ron🧣 (@evermoretrack2) July 9, 2021

(Via Mediaite)