People Are Pissed That Yet Another Former Teen Heartthrob Has Been Cast As Ted Bundy In A Movie

Filmmakers sure love to make Ted Bundy movies, don’t they, folks? Since his capture in 1975, there have been at least seven movies about the infamous serial killer. The latest wasn’t that long ago: Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, starring no less than Zac Efron, only came out two years back. So when yet another film starring a real looker was announced on Wednesday, people had finally had enough.

As per Screen Daily, the latest Bundy movie is called American Boogeyman, and for what it’s worth it seems like it will focus on the law enforcement officers who eventually nicked him. But it was the actor hired to play Bundy that captured most of the attention: Chad Michael Murray, the One Tree Hill vet, clearly attempting to shed his good lookin’ guy image.

This isn’t a major studio production; the filmmaker behind it was last seen with The Haunting of Sharon Tate, starring Hilary Duff and which was released around the same time as the far bigger/more acclaimed Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. But people we still sick of seeing Ted Bundy get movies.

For one thing, it keeps his name alive, which almost likely would have pleased him.

Others dwelled on the casting of Murray, yet another stud. But, people pointed out, Bundy wasn’t actually that attractive. Or that charming.

Some called for more female serial killer movies, for a change. Monster was almost 20 years ago!

Or other serial killers in general. Jeffrey Dahmer was awfully interesting, for one.

Or maybe make movies about Bundy’s victims.

There were assorted jokes.

And there were people pointing out Bundy was lacking in one significant area (or, really, several, but this one, too).

In any case, you can judge for yourself when American Boogeyman is released on August 16.

(Via Screen Daily)

