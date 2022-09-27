If you want to hear one of the dumbest ideas ever uttered for stopping school shootings, Ted Cruz is your guy. If you’d like a lesson in being Donald Trump’s favorite doormat, Ted’s got you covered there, too. And if you’re looking for advice on what to order the next time you’re at Señor Frogs in Cancun, Cruz can probably offer a few helpful suggestions. But when it comes to abortion, women, reproductive rights, or really anything having to do with a vagina, you’d do best to seek guidance from truly anyone other than the Texas senator.

Unfortunately, as Mediaite reports, that didn’t stop Doktor Cruz from randomly deciding to weigh in on Chrissy Teigen’s recent realization that what she had originally called a miscarriage in 2020 was actually a medical abortion. Earlier this month, Teigen — who has two children with John Legend, and is currently pregnant — got real while speaking at the “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” summit, when she explained:

Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention. Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance.

But Cruz, who is not a medical doctor and has no intimate intel knowledge of Teigen’s nether regions, has decided that he knows better than Teigen herself and claimed on his podcast that she was right the first time, and what she suffered was indeed a miscarriage.

“If there’s a medical procedure in that context, it’s not an abortion,” said Cruz, who may or may not understand that abortion is also a medical procedure.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) claims Chrissy Teigen’s abortion was “not an abortion” because it fell under a life-of-the-mother exception: “Nobody argues that when the woman’s life is in danger that you can’t take extraordinary medical steps to preserve the mother’s life.” pic.twitter.com/Y5aia6VlvE — The Recount (@therecount) September 26, 2022

“It is the law in all 50 states and it should be the law in all 50 states, that doctors can intervene to save the life of the mother, even if it means tragically losing the child,” Cruz said, then added that not even “the most robust pro-life advocates” would argue “that when the woman’s life is in danger, that you can’t take extraordinary medical steps to preserve the mother’s life.” Except they do. All the time.

At the moment, only a handful of states — including Arkansas, Indiana, and North Dakota — allow for legal abortions if the mother’s life is at risk. And a very limited number of states make exceptions in cases of rape or incest. But Texas, which attempted to ban abortion even before Roe v. Wade was overturned, has some of the strictest abortion laws, which Cruz voted for.