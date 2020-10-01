Back in August, John Legend used his “Wild” video to reveal that he and wife Chrissy Teigen were expecting another baby, their third child. However, Teigen shared some terrible news last night: Due to pregnancy complications, Teigen and Legend lost the baby, who they had named Jack.

Teigen posted a heartbreaking photo of herself crying on a hospital bed and wrote:

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack — I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

About 20 minutes later, Teigen tweeted, “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.” Legend shared the original post and added, “We love you, Jack,” along with some black heart emojis.

Tiegen previously offered an update on her health and that of her baby on Monday, writing on Instagram, “hello from hospital. about to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is. It’s an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there. Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking…cooking…playing with the other buttbutts. came across this little gem from ringing in 2020. It all makes sense now!”