Ted Cruz has lost track of what he believes. Last week, on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, Cruz—who has spent the last 12 months regularly downplaying the events of January 6th—suddenly decided to condemn that day’s riots as a “violent terrorist attack.” But when Tucker Carlson criticized the Texas senator for his bold assertion, Cruz quickly folded then popped up on Fox News to raise the white flag and admit that what he had said was “frankly dumb” while Carlson berated him.

That 24-hour about-face could have been the end of it, had Cruz simply chosen to slink off back to his cave while the rest of the world labeled him a “sniveling coward” and compared him to Reek from Game of Thrones. Instead, the unofficial ambassador of Señor Frog’s Cancun has decided to double-down on his previous treatment of January 6th as anything but a “violent terrorist attack” by declaring it a false flag operation.

As Raw Story reports, Cruz is doing everything he can to become a VIP member of Club MAGA once again, most recently by spending some time chatting with Sean Hannity on Tuesday night. When the topic turned to the Capitol coup, Cruz broke out a popular conspiracy theory that the events of that day were a false flag operation, claiming that insurrectionist Ray Epps was an FBI informant. As Cruz told Hannity:

“I asked FBI [official Jill Sanborn], ‘Is Mr. Epps an agent of the FBI? Is he an informant of the FBI?’ And she stonewalled, refused to answer. We know the FBI put him out on the list of people they wanted information about, and then magically he disappeared. There needs to be transparency, and the Biden administration needs to fess up—is this a politicized law enforcement operation that is targeting the enemies of the president? And did they actively encourage and solicit illegal conduct?”

It was the second time that Cruz pushed this idea on Tuesday, having made the same general assertions earlier in the day during a legislative hearing, writes Raw Story. The January 6th House select committee issued an unequivocal response to Cruz’s suggestions on Tuesday, stating:

“The Committee has interviewed Epps. Epps informed us that he was not employed by, working with, or acting at the direction of any law enforcement agency on Jan 5th or 6th or at any other time and that he has never been an informant for the FBI or any other law enforcement agency.”

People on Twitter had some thoughts about Reek Cruz, with many of them attempting to remind him who the president was on January 6, 2021 (hint: not Joe Biden).

