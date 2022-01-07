If you thought Ted Cruz ditching Texas for sunny Cancun during a historic winter death that killed at least 246 people was bad, well, you’re right. It was bad. But the senator sunk nearly as low on Thursday night when he essentially asked for repentance from Tucker Carlson for calling what happened on January, 6, 2020, a “violent terrorist attack” (the one time he got something right, he almost immediately backtracked).

“There are a lot of dumb people in the Congress. You are not one of them,” Carlson said at the beginning of the interview. “I think you’re smarter than I am. And you never use words carelessly. And yet you called this a terror attack when by no definition was it a terror attack. That’s a lie. You told that lie on purpose, and I’m wondering why you did.”

Cruz replied, “When you aired your episode last night, I sent you a text shortly thereafter and said listen, I would like to go on because the way I phrased things yesterday, it was sloppy and it was frankly dumb.” Carlson wasn’t buying what “cowardly” Cruz was selling, and neither was anyone on Twitter or CNN’s New Day anchor John Berman.

“Can I just say one more thing about Ted Cruz?” Berman asked co-host Brianna Keilar on Friday morning. “It’s like 7:28 a.m. Ted Cruz, do you know where your spine is? I thought he handled it better in Game of Thrones when he was Theon Greyjoy to Ramsay Bolton there. Honestly, that was like Reek, that was like watching Reek in Game of Thrones there for how he was addressing him… I was so uncomfortable watching that.”

For all three people who still haven’t watched Game of Thrones (or if you Eternal Sunshine-d it away after the series finale), Reek is Ramsay’s pet name for Theon while he emasculates, humiliates, and tortures him. I guess Ted is used to it by now.

You can watch the CNN clip below.