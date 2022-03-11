Ted Cruz’s tolerance to humiliation knows no bounds. He’s perfectly game to tweet about Fight Club and endure “Cancun” comebacks, and the Princess Bride superfan even once feuded with Cary Elwes (Cruz did not win this fight), and yet, the much maligned senator from Texas still comes out swinging. He wasn’t even phased when people pounced on him for claiming that airline employees love to hug him.

Yet now, Ted’s ostensibly surrounded by friends — while on the road with the “People’s Convoy” of anti-vaxxing truckers — and it’s still not going too well for him. When he spoke with reporters during a trucker-flanked press conference, someone shouted, “Ted Cruz sucks!” Of course, Ted couldn’t resist responding, and he did, while taking a moment to declare, “God bless you.”

Someone yells at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during press conference with D.C. trucker convoy: “Ted Cruz sucks!” Cruz: “God bless you.” pic.twitter.com/h4GU6TlU9U — The Recount (@therecount) March 10, 2022

Mind you, this did not sound like a Southern-style “bless your heart” with passive-aggressive airs. Nope, Ted seemed to want to sound like he was taking the higher ground here, but he also did something else. When a reporter inquired whether Ted believed that lives have been saved by vaccines, he went squirrelly. “Look, I hope so. I’m not a doctor. You know what, why would you take medical advice from me?” he asked (via Mediaite). “I wouldn’t take medical advice from me. I’m not in the business of giving medical advice. Go talk to your physician if you wanna figure out whether you should take the vaccine or not.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) asked if the COVID vaccine has saved lives: “Why would you take medical advice from me? I wouldn’t take medical advice from me, I’m not in the business of giving medical advice.” pic.twitter.com/dMFpWnjT0p — The Recount (@therecount) March 10, 2022

The People’s Convoy’s been circling the beltway with no signs of heading back to work. There’s no word on how long the fully vaccinated Ted will continue to honk the horn. Can you imagine seeing him while driving down the highway?

