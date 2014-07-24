Thanks To Hot Wheels, A Life-Sized Darth Vader Car Exists And It’s Pretty Neat

As you continue to get giddy over all-things Star Wars: Episode VII, did you ever think to yourself, “Hmm, I’d love to see a life-sized, fully operational Darth Vader car”? No? Well, it doesn’t matter much because Hot Wheels went ahead and teamed up with Star Wars to make one anyway. They revealed the Corvette-based vehicle in all its sleek glory today at San Diego Comic-Con.

Here are some deets on the dark ride:

According to Hot Wheels to Autoblog via email, the Darth Vader Car “was designed in-house at Mattel” and built by Picture Car Warehouse. It uses a tuned LS3 V8 to send 526 horsepower to the rear wheels and has a backlit, side-exit exhaust system. The nose piece is made from carbon fiber, and it rides on a custom set of wheels from MHT.

And here’s Hot Wheels’ rather dramatic clip about the #DARTHCAR:



For those attending Comic-Con, a toy version of the vehicle will be available for purchase, nicely packaged in a case that looks like Darth Vader’s red lightsaber. The toy is said to be part of a larger line of Star Wars-inspired Hot Wheels merchandise due out later this year.

If you won’t be around to see the life-size version firsthand, however, not to worry. It’s scheduled to make other appearances post-Con.

